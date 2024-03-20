Rwanda: Kagame Meets NBA Africa Chief Executive, Bal Boss

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, March 20, hosted NBA African CEO Clare Akamanzi and Basketball Africa League (BAL) President Amadou Gallo Fall in Kigali.

According to a statement from President Kagame's office, they discussed the BAL's partnership with Rwanda and the upcoming BAL 2024 finals scheduled to take place in Kigali from 24 May to June 1.

Visit Rwanda is a founding and host partner of the BAL through a multi-year deal.

Through the partnership, Rwanda hosted the first-ever Basketball Africa League tournament at the world class BK Arena during its first three seasons in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Rwanda will host the 2024 playoffs and finals on 24 May - 1 June.

BAL 2024 has already tipped off with the Kalahari Conference which was concluded in South Africa on March 17 with Morocco's FUS Rabat winning it while Angola's Petro de Luanda came second and South Africa's Cape Town Tigers came third.

Up next will be the Nile Conference which will be played in Egypt from April 19-27. The conference comprises Al Ahly (Egypt), Al Ahly (Libya), Bangui Sporting Club (Central African Republic) and City Oilers (Uganda).

Rwanda's representatives, APR, are in the Sahara Conference which will be played from May 4-12 in Senegal. The group also comprises Tunisian powerhouse US Monastir, BAL 2023 runners-up AS Douanes of Senegal and Nigerian Champions Rivers Hoopers.

The top two teams from each conference and the best two third-placed teams from across the three conferences will travel to the BK Arena in Kigali for four seeding games followed by an eight-game, single-elimination playoffs and finals from May 24 to June 1.