Kenya: Rwanda, Kenya Commit to Enhance Transport Along Northern Corridor

Government officials from Rwanda and Kenya convened to bolster cooperation between the two nations and enhance transport services along the northern corridor, aiming to strengthen trade and streamline the movement of goods and people through improved connectivity.

Northern Corridor is the transport corridor linking Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the Kenyan sea port of Mombasa. The corridor also serves Northern Tanzania, Southern Sudan and Ethiopia.

The bilateral meeting held on Tuesday, March 19, saw retired General James Kabarebe, Minister of State in Charge of Regional Cooperation, Jean-Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, Minister of Trade and Industry, and Jimmy Gasore, Minister of Infrastructure engage with Kipchumba Murkomen, the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport.

Murkomen expressed Kenya's commitment to fostering robust diplomatic and trade ties with neighboring nations, highlighting the significance of the discussions on trade and transport facilitation along the Northern Corridor.

"In our discussions with Rwanda's counterparts at the Infrastructure [Ministry] headquarters, we reviewed the progress made since our last meeting held in Nairobi on February 16," he said in an X post.

The previous bilateral meeting in Nairobi on February 16 centered on trade facilitation between Rwanda and Kenya, particularly focusing on the movement of cargo from Mombasa to Kigali.

Murkomen emphasized the positive strides made, acknowledging the commendable progress in cargo handling at Naivasha Inland Container Depots (ICD).

Key outcomes included streamlined processes such as an agreement on fuel loading points for Rwanda, increased utilization of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), and integration of more Rwandan clearing agents onto Kenya's Integrated Financial Management System (KRA IFMS) Platform.

"The discussions on investment and facilitation strategies, along with the implementation modalities, are composed to enhance the competitiveness of the Northern Corridor and the wider region on the global stage," Murkomen stated.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a report outlining agreed action points.