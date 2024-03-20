Malawi: Mwanza Border Collects K18 Billion Every Month From Over 70 Mobile Trucks

20 March 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Malawi Revenue Authority has disclosed that Mwanza border is the highest collection point of entry in the country.

On average the border collects 18 billion kwacha monthly with 70 truck carrying 2.1 thousand tonnes worth of cargo on a daily basis.

MRA's Mwanza Boarder Post Station Manager attributed the highest collection to the nature of the goods that goes through the border.

"There is huge traffic of Cargo that is being handled by Mwanza Border. That's why we are the biggest collector among all boarders in Malawi, " said Kaphyela.

She added that the physical features at the Border have gone a long way in curbing the smuggling issues.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.