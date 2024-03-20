Malawi: 'Chakwera's Northern Region Tour Reinforces His Commitment to Developing the Region'

Veteran journalist and media trainer Winston Mwale has described President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera's comprehensive tour and inspection of development projects taking place in the north as a demonstration of his administration's commitment to developing the region.

For two solid weeks, President Chakwera operated from the Northern City of Mzuzu where he carried out a number of engagements with both public and private sector players.

While in the region, the President visited and donated relief items to families that were affected by floods in Karonga. The floods left around 4, 000 people in dire straits.

"After visiting one of the shelter camps were relocated communities have found temporary solace, I learnt first-hand the magnitude of the problem and what we need to continue doing as our immediate response and resilience-building plan," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Chakwera assured the survivors that his government would continue supporting them until they rebuild themselves.

From there, the President inspected Karonga Town Water Supply Project, Nthola-Ilola Irrigation Scheme, Marko Ifumbo Irrigation Scheme, Chitipa Stadium project, and the 110 staff houses at Meru Garrison.

He also inspected development projects underway in Rumphi and Mzimba districts.

In his analysis posted on AfricaBrief, Mwale - who happens to be the founder of AfricaBrief online publication - seems to commend the President for visiting the region.

"Chakwera's comprehensive tour allowed him to review major development initiatives underway across northern Malawi, reinforcing his administration's commitment to driving economic growth, improving infrastructure, and enhancing key sectors through strategic partnerships and a holistic approach to nation-building," he said.