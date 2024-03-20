Rwanda: Gospel Singer Mbonyi Hits a Million Subscribers On YouTube

Renowned Rwandan gospel singer Israel Mbonyi continues to shine in the world of online music once again, after hitting one million subscribers on YouTube.

This makes Mbonyi the second Rwandan gospel artist after singer Meddy who recently switched to gospel music with a million subscribers on the YouTube platform.

The singer has won hearts of many through his many gospel songs that went viral not just in the country but across the region.

Reacting to the milestone, the singer said on his social media platforms, " Thank you for a million subscribers, God bless everyone of you".

His music success is marked by sold-out concerts, numerous awards and a dedicated fanbase. Israel Mbonyi's channel offers a blend of music videos and live performances providing fans with an intimate look into his musical journey.

His song "Nina Siri" hit 30 million views on YouTube after only two weeks since Mbonyi made another milestone in Rwanda's music industry as the first local artiste to sell out BK Arena twice in a row.

Meanwhile the singer is set to perform in Belgium this June and will also perform on August 23, in Kampala, Uganda.

Mbonyi has also headlined sold out concerts such as his Brussels- Belgium show of June 11, 2023, and his Christmas concert in Kigali, that sold out 24 hours before the show.