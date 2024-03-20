Sudan: Draft Proposal to End Sudan War Proposed By Tagaddum Chair Abdalla Hamdok

London — The London-based Arab magazine Al Majalla yesterday posted "a document circulating in Sudanese political circles" entitled A Proposal for a Political Solution to End the War and Establish the Sudanese State, which is an initiative of former Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok, chair of the newly established Civil Democratic Forces (Tagaddum).

"With the first anniversary of the Two Generals' War approaching in mid-April", the leading Arab magazine published the draft version of the Tagaddum proposal, based on "all ongoing solution efforts", including the Jeddah Declaration signed by the warring Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in May last year, the road map of the Horn of Africa Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union, and the Declaration of Principles signed in Manama in January this year.

The document, which El Majalla says is supported by international and Arab parties, includes the cessation of hostilities and the formation of a civilian transitional government and a unified army within a period lasting ten years.

"It consists of three sections, including the principles and foundations of a comprehensive solution, cessation of hostilities, humanitarian aid, in addition to the political process. It proposes a 60-day cessation of hostilities agreement" between the SAF commanded by Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan and the RSF headed by Gen Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo.

Hamdok who was elected chairperson of the Civil Democratic Forces (Tagaddum, meaning progress in Arabic) alliance of Sudanese pro-democratic political parties and groups, including prominent members of the mainstream Forces for Freedom and Change in October last year, was recently invited by the Egyptian government for talks about ways to end the war.

Radio Dabanga reported four days ago that the National Umma Party, the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party, and the Communist Party of Sudan reject the proposal, saying that it concerns a "totalitarian regime" in which power will be shared for a period of ten years between the two warring parties, a number of rebel movements and certain civil society organisations.

The following is the verbatim text of the document as published by Al Majalla:

Introduction

Sensing the depth of the Sudanese crisis and its entering critical turning points that may undermine the unity and cohesion of Sudan, and threaten regional and international peace and security, on the initiative of Abdalla Hamdok [..], we summarise below a vision for a political solution to end the war. We propose the establishment of the Sudanese state to all forces desiring peace and democratic transformation, as a purely national effort that we hope will lead to comprehensive and sustainable peace in Sudan.

First, the principles and foundations for the comprehensive solution

Document of principles and foundations for a comprehensive solution to the Sudanese crisis

We, the Sudanese Armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces;

Believing in the necessity of alleviating the suffering of our people and reaching solutions to the Sudanese crisis that will end the war, which began on April 15, 2023, and whose cessation requires the solidarity of the Sudanese people with their various components and affiliations.

Recognising that the Sudanese crisis since [Sudan's] independence is a comprehensive political, security, economic, social and cultural crisis that must be recognised and solved radically;

Recognising that the current war has caused horrific loss of life and unprecedented human suffering in terms of its geographical scope, and that it has destroyed the country's infrastructure and wasted its economic resources, especially in Khartoum, Darfur and Kordofan;

Affirming our sincere desire to settle the ongoing conflict in a fair and sustainable manner through a Sudanese dialogue that ends all wars and conflicts in Sudan by addressing their root causes, and agreeing on a governance framework that ensures that all regions share power and wealth fairly, and enhances the collective and individual rights of all Sudanese;

Expressing our firm belief that the people are the true possessor of sovereignty and the primary source of authority;

We affirm that the principle of equal citizenship, the greatest product of modern political thought, is the backbone for establishing and building a modern state in Sudan;

Renewing our conviction that negotiation is the best and only way to reach a political, peaceful, and comprehensive settlement to the conflicts and wars in Sudan;

Renewing our commitment to the Jeddah Declaration (Commitment to Protect Civilians in Sudan), signed on May 11, 2023;

We welcome the efforts made by the brothers and friends of Sudan who are harnessing their relations and good offices to ensure reaching a just and comprehensive peace agreement.

We have hereby agreed to the following:

1- The unity of Sudan's people and land, and its sovereignty over its land, resources, airspace, and territorial sea.

2- Equal citizenship is the basis for rights and duties.

3- The necessity of comprehensively addressing the cumulative crises that have occurred in Sudan since independence, making the April 15 war the country's last war.

4- Governance in Sudan will be civil and democratic, in which the people choose who will rule them through free and fair elections after the end of the transitional period.

Building and establishing one professional and national army, consisting of all military forces, with no political or ideological affiliation, considering diversity and pluralism.

5- The state shall be unbiased, keeping the same distance to religions, identities, and cultures, recognising diversity and pluralism, and considering all its components in a fair way.

6- The adoption of a federal system of government, which is based on recognition of the inherent right of all Sudanese regions and regions to manage their political, economic, and cultural affairs, especially at the local level.

7- The building and establishment of a single professional and national army, consisting of all military forces (the SAF, the RSF, and the armed struggle movements), which has no political or ideological affiliation, takes into account diversity and pluralism, represents all Sudanese at all levels fairly, and stays away from politics and economic activities.

8- The building and establishment of the security forces (the police and the General Intelligence Service) in a way that ensures the efficiency, professionalism, nationality and civil character of these agencies and the fair distribution of opportunities at all levels among the Sudanese.

9- The building and establishment of civil state institutions to ensure efficiency, professionalism, nationalism, and a fair distribution of opportunities at all levels among Sudanese.

10- The development and modernisation of a professional army and security forces (the police and the General Intelligence Service) after the completion of construction and establishment.

11- Dismantlement of the June 30, 1989 [Al Bashir] regime in all state institutions.

12- Commitment to justice, transparency, and the rule of law.

13- Implementation of the principle of combating hate speech and racism, agreeing on a package of legal reforms and adopting policies that promote peaceful coexistence and acceptance and respect for others.

14- Transitional justice, which includes accountability, truth and reconciliation, reparations, and institutional reforms.

15- Commitment to the principle of peaceful political action and criminalizing all forms of violence and extremism or deviating from constitutional legitimacy and undermining the democratic system.

16- Pursuing a balanced foreign policy that meets the country's best interests, supports regional and international peace and security, and is based on good neighbourliness and the fight against terrorism.

A comprehensive national dialogue to reach a political solution with the participation of all actors (civilian and military), without excluding anyone, except the dissolved National Congress Party and the affiliated Islamic Movement and its facades.

17- Arresting those who escaped from prisons at the beginning of the war.

18- Facilitation of the appearance of wanted persons against whom arrest warrants have been issued by the International Criminal Court.

19- A comprehensive national dialogue to reach a political solution with the participation of all actors (civilian and military), without excluding anyone, except the dissolved National Congress Party and the affiliated Islamic Movement and its facades, leading to a peaceful democratic transition.

20- Alleviation of the suffering of citizens in a way that ensures the flow of humanitarian aid and relief and creating appropriate conditions for humanitarian work.

21- Addressing the humanitarian and economic catastrophe, its social effects, and all the issues of those affected, and reconstructing what was destroyed by the war.

22- The institutions of the transitional government will be entirely civilian, without the participation of the military.

Second, cessation of hostilities (hostilities) and humanitarian aid

Cessation of hostilities agreement

Preamble

We are the SAF and the RSF(referred to below as the Parties), facilitated by Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Reaffirming our commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan;

Recognising that the Sudanese crisis since independence is a comprehensive political, security, economic, social and cultural crisis, which must be recognized and resolved radically;

Recognising the significant impact of the conflict on civilians and all aspects of life, which increases as it continues;

Recognising the urgent need to stop hostilities and enhance the protection of civilians;

Resolved to promote full respect for human rights and international humanitarian law, and renewing our commitment to achieving a cessation of hostilities between the two parties throughout Sudan, leading to a comprehensive dialogue to resolve the Sudanese crisis that establishes a democratic civil transition in the country;

We have agreed on the following:

Article One: General Provisions

1.1 The two parties agreed that the goal of this agreement is to achieve a cessation of hostilities while seriously seeking to reach a comprehensive solution to the roots of the Sudanese crisis.

1.2 The two parties agreed that political will and continuous dialogue represent an indispensable element for stability and sustainable peace. The two parties are committed to cooperating and respecting the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and will resort to agreed-upon mechanisms to contain and resolve any problem that may arise.

1.3 The texts contained in this agreement must not conflict with the implementation of the obligations of both parties in the Jeddah Declaration for the Protection of Civilians signed on May 11, 2023.

The Parties shall implement this Agreement in good faith and warrant that all forces under their command and control and allied with them shall fully comply with this Agreement at all times.

1.4 The two parties are committed to the agreement to declare the principles and foundations of the comprehensive solution agreed upon between the two parties and signed on January 20, 2024.

1.5 The annexes attached to this agreement are considered an integral part of it and are to be read with it as one package.

1.6 The two parties agreed that the political process would begin in a period agreed upon by the leaders after the cessation of hostilities agreement entered into force, leading to a permanent ceasefire.

Article Two: Cessation of hostilities

2.1 The two parties agreed to cease all forms of hostilities between them, provided that this agreement enters into force 72 hours after the date of its signing.

2.2 The Cessation of Hostilities Agreement shall be valid for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of its entry into force and may be extended by agreement of the two parties in order to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement.

2.3 The parties will herald this agreement inside and outside Sudan in order to achieve the desired goals.

2.4 At the time the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement enters into force, the SAF and the RSFcommit to freezing all their forces and forces under their control and allied with them in their current positions.

2.5 The two parties will withdraw snipers from all locations.

2.8 The two parties are committed not to obstruct the movement of civilians on roads and bridges, and to remove all military manifestations from them.

2.10 The Parties shall implement this Agreement in good faith and warrant that all forces under their command and control and allied with them shall fully comply with this Agreement at all times.

2.11 The geographical scope of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement includes all parts of Sudan.

2.12 The Parties shall ensure that all forces under their control and allied with them cease and desist from the following prohibited acts, which constitute a violation of this Agreement:

2.12.1 All violations and breaches of human rights law and international humanitarian law.

2.12.2 Attacks and hostilities, including sniping and infiltration.

2.12.3 Air attacks and the use of military aircraft and drones.

2.12.4 Use of all types of weapons, including heavy weapons. (Needs definition)

2.12.5 Air, river and land reconnaissance operations.

2.12.6 Shooting at any authorized civilian aircraft or humanitarian aid carrier.

2.12.7 Torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, including sexual and discriminatory violence in all its forms.

2.12.8 Targeting civilian infrastructure or populated areas.

2.12.9 Obtaining or strengthening defences, resupplying or distributing weapons or military supplies including from foreign sources.

2.12.10 Attempts to seize new territory or sites, including civilian infrastructure or population areas.

2.12.11 Hostile diplomatic actions and movements from official institutions, and negative media propaganda in all its forms.

The Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre, which includes representatives of the SAF and the Rapid Support Forces, visits the designated inspection areas.

2.12.12 Hostile media actions by both parties, or issuing negative statements and statements against any party inside or outside Sudan.

2.12.13 Laying mines and digging trenches.

2.12.14 Mobilizational movement of forces, weapons or resources.

2.12.15 Recruitment, registration or mobilization of fighters.

2.12.16 Mobilizing, mobilizing, mobilizing or arming civilians and bringing in mercenaries and foreigners.

2.12.17 Harassment, attacks, hostage-taking or unlawful detention of civilians, including humanitarian workers.

2.12.18 Looting, confiscating or seizing property, resources or humanitarian supplies.

2.12.19 Restricting or impeding the movement of civilians, including humanitarian workers and humanitarian aid materials.

2.12.20 Threatening to use force or inciting violence.

2.12.21 Obstructing the work or freedom of movement of employees of the Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre or obstructing any monitoring or verification operations to stop hostilities.

2.12.22 Acts of espionage by air, land, or across the river.

2.12.23 Using civilians as human shields.

2.12.24 Seizing or encroaching on basic service facilities such as hospitals, electricity, water, and communications facilities.

2.12.25 Seizing or trespassing on civilian homes.

2.12.26 Use of medical transport, such as ambulances, for military purposes.

2.12.27 Enforced disappearance or arbitrary detention of civilians.

2.12.28 Looting, looting, vandalism and destruction.

2.12.29 Using propaganda or incitement against either party or using any tribal, ethnic, ideological, religious, or regional groups, including acts of mobilization and mobilization of civilians for the purpose of participating in the war.

2.12.30 Blocking information about civilians deprived of their liberty or access to them by humanitarian organizations.

2.12.31 All hostile actions by both parties or any other forces loyal to or allied with any party.

2.13 The two parties may carry out the following permitted actions:

2.13.1 Facilitate repair activities for electricity, water, communications and service sector facilities.

2.13.2 Facilitating humanitarian work through the flow of humanitarian and relief aid without any obstacles.

2.13.3 Medical evacuation of unarmed individuals who require urgent and necessary medical care after completion of verification and transfer procedures by the Ceasefire Monitoring Centre.

2.13.4 Routine administrative movements related to transporting food, medicines, clothing, fuel, oils and stationery, each within its areas of control.

2.13.5 Routine ground movements related to securing international borders and confronting national security threats, each within its areas of control.

2.13.6 During the transfer of non-military supplies, the SAF, the RSF, and the Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre must follow the following procedures:

A- The units of the SAF and the RSF from which the supply of non-military materials is sent shall prepare a list of the items to be transferred and send the list to Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre.

B- The Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre exchanges the list internally with its officers, including liaison officers who represent both parties.

C - The Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre shall notify the RSF or the SAF in writing of the planned transfer of non-military supply materials belonging to the RSF or the SAF and shall indicate the items to be transferred and the timing and dates of the movement.

D- The Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre, which includes representatives of the SAF and the RSF, visits the designated inspection areas, which are required to be located outside the unit/units sending supplies, and verifies the items prepared for deportation and allows their passage.

The two parties agreed to establish a centre to monitor the cessation of hostilities agreement, called the "Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre," to be the mechanism entrusted with monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities, verifying violations, and monitoring the restrictions and commitment of the parties.

E- The Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre transports, guards and escorts non-combat supplies to the final destination.

F- Upon arrival at the final destination, the Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre must complete the delivery report and exchange it with the two parties after ensuring that no unauthorized materials have been leaked into the shipment en route, and the Centre must coordinate non-military needs and supplies.

G- The Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre will develop a timetable for the transfer of supplies in Khartoum state, which will be exchanged with the SAF and the Rapid Support Forces.

Article Three: Mechanism for Monitoring the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement

3.1 The two parties agreed to establish a centre to monitor the cessation of hostilities agreement, called the Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre, to be the mechanism entrusted with monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities, verifying violations, and monitoring the restrictions and commitment of the parties;

3.2 The centre's composition, tasks, structure, and scope of work are included in Appendix No. (1) attached to this agreement.

3.3 The two parties agreed that the Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre is an integral part of this agreement and is the only mechanism entrusted with monitoring the implementation of this agreement.

3.4 The Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre is a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire and the violations described in Article II.

3.5 The two parties are committed to providing the necessary protection and creating the appropriate environment for the centre's workers, its sectors, and field teams in a way that ensures the facilitation of its work and the success of its mission.

Article Four: Measures and procedures to be followed in the event of a breach or violation of the agreement.

4.1 In the event of a breach or violation of the provisions of this Agreement, the Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre shall determine the appropriate measures according to the classifications specified in the table attached to No. (2) (a table showing serious and non-serious violations), which include but are not limited to the following measures:

4.1.1 - Procedures followed in the case of non-serious violations:

4.1.1.1 Warning and reprimanding the party to the conflict who committed the violation.

4.1.1.2 The perpetrator or perpetrators of the violation must be brought immediately and without hindrance to a competent court, provided that the trial is fair and transparent, and the Centre is informed of the action taken.

4.1.2 Procedures followed in the event of serious violations:

4.1.2.1 Defamation and denunciation of the violating party.

4.1.1.2 The perpetrator or perpetrators of the violation and their immediate leaders are brought immediately and without hindrance to a competent court, provided that the trial is fair and transparent, and the Centre is informed of the action taken.

4.1.1.3 In the event that solutions are not reached regarding specific violations, the Centre organises a high-level meeting between the joint supreme committee, which consists of the heads of the intelligence agencies of Egypt, the Emirates, and Bahrain, the deputy commander-in-chief of the SAF, and the second commander of the RSF, to discuss the serious violations reported by the Centre. Finding solutions and ensuring that they do not happen again.

Article Five: Humanitarian Affairs Arrangements

5.1 The Parties are committed to respecting international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and the provisions contained in this Agreement seek to strengthen and complement them.

5.2 The Parties shall create favourable conditions for the provision of relief and provide security guarantees for safe and unhindered access of humanitarian agencies.

5.3 The Parties shall secure and provide free passage and unhindered road access along designated corridors or routes for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

5.4 The parties are committed to ensuring that humanitarian aid continues to arrive freely, promptly and without hindrance, including facilitating infrastructure repairs and basic civil services and not impeding the flow of humanitarian aid from inside or outside Sudan through official border crossings.

5.5 The Parties are committed to ensuring the safety and protection of humanitarian workers, their equipment and their property.

5.6 Both parties are committed to protecting and securing humanitarian aid from plunder, theft, corruption, and sabotage.

This agreement will enter into force 72 hours after the date of its signing, and this agreement will remain in force and produce its effects for a period of sixty days from the date of its entry into force.

5.7 The Parties will take comprehensive measures to ensure the movement and protection of humanitarian convoys, including ensuring their safety without interference with the work of humanitarian actors.

5.8 The two parties are committed to opening safe corridors for civilians and not impeding the movement of humanitarian and commercial convoys while ensuring safety procedures for them.

5.9 Opening and using airports in Darfur and Kordofan to facilitate humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict.

5.10 The two parties are committed to ensuring the protection and success of the agricultural season and securing the movement of shepherds and nomads.

5.11 The two parties guarantee to facilitate the voluntary return of refugees and displaced persons to their areas, from which they fled due to the fighting.

5.12 During the period of cessation of hostilities, the SAF and the RSFshall exchange lists of prisoners of war and detainees, followed by a visit by the International Committee of the Red Cross and their release in parallel and gradually.

5.13 The two parties agree to protect women and children from all types of sexual and gender-based violence, provide the necessary health and psychological assistance to abused women, and punish perpetrators of crimes in a fair, transparent and prompt trial.

Article Six: Final Provisions

6.1 This agreement will enter into force after 72 hours from the date of signing.

6.2 This Agreement shall remain in force and effective for a period of 60 days from the date of its entry into force.

6.3 This agreement may be extended for additional periods based on the following steps:

6.3.1 The two parties shall notify the Joint Higher Committee that they are prepared to extend the agreement no less than (7 days) before its expiration, provided that this is announced through a statement issued by the committee.

6.3.2 This Agreement shall terminate if not extended.

6.4 The two parties are committed to using the time between the entry into force of this agreement and its entry into force to do the following:

6.4.1 Inform and publish the text of this agreement to their forces.

6.4.2 Direct and order their forces and the forces affiliated with them and allied with them to comply with the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement at various levels and in all locations.

6.5 The two parties may agree to form joint committees to assist in implementing some of the provisions of this agreement if necessary, and in coordination with the Joint Supreme Committee and the Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Centre.

Appendices: Formation of the Joint Supreme Committee and the nature of its tasks.

The centre's composition, tasks, structure, and scope of work. 1. A table showing serious violations, and 2. A table showing non-serious violations.

Third, based on the principles and foundations of the comprehensive political solution mentioned above and any other principles or issues agreed upon by the parties, the comprehensive political process will be launched to reach a political solution, in a period not exceeding 21 days from the date of signing the cessation of hostilities agreement with the participation of all actors (civilian and military). ), without excluding anyone, except the National Congress Party and the Islamic Movement affiliated with it and its facades.

1. Parties to the political process

A- Sudanese Armed forces.

B- Rapid Support Forces.

C- Political forces and armed movements:

- Political parties within the Civil Democratic Forces Coordination (Taqaddum).

- Political parties are out of progress (the Communist Party, the Baath Party of origin, the Federal Party of origin, and the Popular Congress).

- Armed movements that did not sign the peace agreements (the People's Movement North (Abdulaziz El Hilu), the Sudan Liberation Movement (Abdelwahid Nur).

- The armed movements that signed the Juba Peace Agreement (the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council, the Sudan Liberation Forces Rally, the People's Movement-Revolutionary Front (Malik Agar), the Sudan Liberation Movement (Minni Minawi), the Justice and Equality Movement, the Sudan Liberation Movement (Mustafa Tambour), the Sudan Liberation Movement (Ali Shakoush), the Sudanese Alliance Movement, and El Tamazuj Movement.) - Movements that signed the Doha Agreement (the Liberation and Justice Movement (El Tijani Sese), the Liberation and Justice Movement (Bahar Abu Garda), and the United Revolutionary Forces Front).

- Eastern Sudan organisations that signed the peace agreements (the Beja Conference, the Free Lions, the opposition Beja Conference, the United Popular Front).

D. The Professionals Association and Trade Unions.

E. Civil Society.

F. Resistance committees

G. Displaced people and refugees

T. Farmers, shepherds, and nomads

H. National figures

I. Native administrations

D. Sufi orders and clergy.

The transitional founding period will be ten years, divided into two periods. General elections will be held at the end of the first period, which will last for five years and be governed by a transitional constitution. The second period will be for five years, with elected transitional structures governed by a permanent constitution. - The general principle: We are in the process of establishing armed forces that are national in composition and professional in performance.

1- The commander-in-chief of the SAF is chosen by the political forces because he is the link between politics and the military in the army.

2- Chief of staff of the RSF fround forces.

3- Commander of the Air Force according to competence and specialization.

4- Commander of the Naval Forces according to specialty.

2. Issues of the political process

The declaration of principles for the political solution is divided into the following four files: A- Humanitarian issues B. Security and military issues: - Permanent ceasefire.

- Establishing and building the security and military sector, provided that this includes the following:

- Agreeing on the time period for establishing a single national professional army and unifying the forces (SAF, RSF, and armed movements).

- Establishment and construction stages.

- Leadership of the new army: without including the current commander-in-chief of the SAF and the current commander of the RSF, two from the SAF and two from the RSF are chosen, one of whom will be commander-in-chief of the new army, two as his deputies, and one as chief of staff, according to which the commander-in-chief must be from the SAF if the chief of staff is from the RSF, and the commander-in-chief must be from the RSF if the chief of staff is from the SAF.

- Forming a higher national committee that will be directly responsible for supervising and implementing the establishment and construction of the security and military sector.

- Addressing the imbalance in the representation of Sudanese at all levels by taking into account diversity and pluralism.

- Admission to security and military colleges is made according to the criterion of population weight, without prejudice to the generally accepted objective criteria and conditions for admission.

- The current commander of the SAF and the current commander of the RSF, after they are retired and leave their positions, are granted immunity from legal prosecution in public law, and they are entitled to practice political work and participate in the elections after the first transitional founding period.

- The four commanders selected from the SAF and RSF to lead the new army, after completing their mission and committing to implementing what was agreed upon, and referring them to retirement, will be granted immunity from legal prosecution in public law.

C- Political issues

- The horrific human rights violations committed by the SAF and the RSF since April 15, which are the most prominent manifestations of this war, are tragic, rejected and condemned. Local and international investigations must be conducted that clarify the facts to the Sudanese and the world with evidence and ensure accountability, lasting peace, and stability. It ends the culture of impunity and paves the way for building a new Sudanese state, based on the values and principles of tolerance, the rule of law, and coexistence among all Sudanese, all within the context of a comprehensive process of transitional justice, which not only ensures accountability for these violations, but also leads to institutional reforms. Fundamental and profound, and establishing a new state in which the senseless death that has been occurring in Sudan since independence will stop, due to the failure of successive governments and the politicized security and military institutions to carry out their constitutional and legal duties in protecting citizens.

- Forming independent investigation committees into the violations and crimes that occurred before and after April 15.

The SAF Command and the RSF Command are committed to cooperating with the investigation committees and handing over anyone proven involved in committing any violations or crimes.

The leadership of both parties is committed to the comprehensive process of transitional justice that achieves accountability, truth, reconciliation, reparations, and institutional reforms.

The SAF Command and the RSF Command apologise to the Sudanese people for all violations and crimes committed in the Sudanese wars, including the April 15 war.

3. Negotiating and mediation platform

The platforms are unified into one platform that includes all regional and international initiatives (Saudi Arabia, America, IGAD, the African Union, Egypt, Chad, the Emirates, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Norway, the European Union, and the United Nations).

Fourth, the duration of the transitional founding period

The transitional founding period will be ten years, divided into two periods. General elections will be held at the end of the first period, which will last for five years and be governed by a transitional constitution. The second period will be for five years, with elected transitional structures governed by a permanent constitution.

Fifth, the structures of the first transitional period

The structures for the transitional period shall be entirely civilian, without the participation of the military, and shall be composed as follows:

A. The Transitional Constituent Assembly:

The Transitional Constituent Assembly consists of a president and one hundred members, chosen according to the population weight of the regions.

B. Presidential level: It consists of the President of the Republic and two deputies.

C. Executive level: It consists of a prime minister and thirty ministers, who are distributed as follows:

- A minister from each of Sudan's eighteen states, with the addition of one minister for the states with a high population density, which are Khartoum state, South Darfur, and El Gezira. The total number of ministries distributed among the states is twenty-one.

- Nine ministries for women, distributed among the regions of Sudan as follows: two ministries in Khartoum, the capital, two ministries in the Central and Blue Nile Region, two ministries in the Darfur Region, one ministry in the Northern Region, one ministry in the Kordofan Region, and one ministry for the Eastern Region.

D. Regional level.

E. State level.

F. Local level.

Sixth, the Constitution

A constitution governing the first transitional founding period and the principles of a permanent constitution governing the second transitional founding period are agreed upon.