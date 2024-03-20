Kenya: World Champion Moraa Blazes to 400m Gold At African Games

20 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — World 800m champion Mary Moraa won Kenya's second gold medal at the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana after triumphing in the women's 400m on Wednesday evening.

The Commonwealth Games 800m champion clocked 50.57 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Nigeria's Elo Esther Joseph who timed 51.61.

Benin's Sita Sibiri clocked a national record of 51.74 to clinch bronze.

Moraa's win came less than 24 hours after she led the 4x400m mixed relay team to bronze at the same competition.

The quartet of Moraa, Peter Sanayek, Mourine Thomas and Kennedy Kimeu clocked 3:18.03 to finish third, behind winners Nigeria and second-placed Botswana.

Kenya has now accumulated 17 medals at the quadrennial event including three gold, four silver and 11 bronze.

