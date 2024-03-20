Uganda: Police Reshuffle Senior Officers

A number of senior officers have been transferred in the latest changes in the command of the Uganda Police Force, Nile Post can reveal.

The March 20 transfers signed off by AIGP Jesse Kamunanwire, the Police human resource director, sees Senior Commissioner of Police Venice Baguma Tumuhimbise appointed as the new commander of the Police's Professional Standards Unit.

Baguma replaces SCP Sarah Kibwika, who moves to deputise Lawrence Niwabiine at the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety.

The changes have also seen SCP Joseph Obwona reappointed to as deputy director for Interpol while Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Ceasar Tusingwire is the new commandant for the Mineral Protection Unit.

Obwona had in December last year retired from the active service of the Force but he has been recalled on contract.

Tusingwire has previously been serving as the Regional Police Commander for Bukedi South and he has been replaced by his deputy, Senior Superintendent of Police, Fred Ahimbisibwe.

Also in the changes, Robert Ssenyondo, who has been the commander of the Mineral Protection Unit, has been sent to the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi for a refresher course.

These are the first transfers in the Police force is making since the retirement of John Martins Okoth-Ochola as the Inspector General of Police, earlier this month.

Maj Gen Godfrey Tumusiime Katsigazi is the acting police chief as the force awaits President Museveni's appointment of the substantive IGP.