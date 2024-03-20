Uganda: No Regret Snubbing NUP Caucus Meeting, Says Kivumbi

20 March 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Butambala County legislator Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi says he does not regret snubbing Tuesday's National Unity Platform (NUP) parliamentary caucus meeting at the party headquarters in Makerere-Kavule.

Kivumbi, who also chairs the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, says there is life after Parliament and nobody can put him on pressure.

He is now advising the party supporters to be part of the solution instead of destroying it.

Kivumbi says there is need to respect the old guards that have been fighting for the struggle instead of fighting and blackmailing them.

He says the old guards in the Opposition have hugely contributed to the struggle of liberating this country.

The fire-spitting legislator says he can only help his party by winning for it a parliamentary seat but not being on tension on the party ticket.

Kivumbi was speaking to the media at Parliament on Wednesday to respond to concerns on why he snubbed the NUP Parliamentary Caucus.

The meeting had been called by party principal Robert Kyayulanyi.

Kivumbi also warned the media against trivialising the issues of the National Unity Platform, saying theirs is a serious party.

