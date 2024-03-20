Somalia: Somali PM Receives UNHCR Representative in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — The prime minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday received Mr. Charles Mballa, the UNHCR Representative, at his office in the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

They discussed the current situation of refugees and IDPs in the country with a specific focus on ways to transform aid efforts into sustainable development projects that provide long-term solutions.

The PM stressed the significance of aligning the agency's activities with the government's priorities in the areas of refugee and IDP resettlement. He also highlighted the importance of being prepared for the upcoming rainy season and its potential impact on the population.

Mr. Charles Mballa assured that the UNHCR would collaborate closely with government agencies to address these pressing issues collectively.