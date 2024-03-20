Mozambique: CIP Observer Credentials Blocked

20 March 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

CIP is being denied press credentials in Maputo City, Maputo province, Gaza, Nampula and Tete, despite applications have been made two to three weeks ago. In Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Sofala and Inhambane applications were made less than two weeks ago and credentials were distributed yesterday (Monday18 March).

The Public Integrity Centre  (CIP) is publisher of this newsletter, which has more than 400 correspondents. To go into registration centres, polling stations and counts they need press credentials issued by provincial or national elections commissions.

In Maputo City, two days after the start of registration, STAE returned the CIP applications for allegedly containing irregularities, almost two weeks after they were submitted.

Accreditation of CIP observers in Gaza is being blocked by the head of the secretariat of the Provincial Elections Commission (CPE), Francisco Banze, according to Mouzinho Gama, an opposition CPE member. CIP requested accreditation on 27 February, and to date its observers have not received their credentials. Hermínio Chihingane, a CPE member appointed by the MDM, says that the members from Frelimo last Friday (16 March) sabotaged the accreditation by abandoning the room without approving the credentials.

In Bilene district, Gaza, CIP observers are being monitored by the State Intelligence and Security Service (SISE) and by members of ANABIL (Friends and Natives of Bilene) which is formed by some teachers, school directors and pedagogical directors.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.