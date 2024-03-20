Mozambique: Priority to Frelimo Members in Sofala

In Inharongue and Danga EPCs, Buzi, Sofala, registration brigade members have allegedly been instructed to attend first to Frelimo members who come with the saguta (village heads) and party branch secretaries. This was denounced by the MDM District Political Delegate in Búzi, Fernando Gaissa. He also alleged that there is an attempt to block accreditation to MDM monitors, always on the grounds that the documents are not visible. So far, the MDM has been unable to place its monitors in the locality of Grudja.

In Cembam Sofala, queues are not being respected and brigade members are prioritizing public administration officials, usually members of Frelimo. Complaints were made by some voters who were waiting to register. The post supervisor refused to comment.

At the Muanza-Sede EPC, Sofala, voters accuse the brigade members of prioritizing public administration staff and their own acquaintances to the detriment of those who have been in the queue for a long time.

This is also happening elsewhere. At the Muliquela village, in Ile district, Zambézia, in the local EPC, Frelimo voters are being prioritised and attendance is slow.

Meanwhile in Buzi, Sofala, the district elections commission is refusing to give maps showing locations of registration posts to commission members named by opposition parties. Only Frelimo members have maps.

Neighbourhood secretaries, in Nacala-à-Velha , Nampula, are inspecting voter registration without authorisation from STAE, opposition parties complain. STAE confirmed their presence, but denied authorizing them. It said that STAE has not accredited any neighbourhood leader to inspect the registration.