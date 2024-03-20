Mozambique: High Turnout in Many Rural Zones

20 March 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Inhambane turnout is mixed, with high turnout in Funhalouro district. In the Natal Ngovene Primary School, in Mabote district, there were enormous queues on the second day, and the registration of all the voters could not be finished by 17:30.

In some places there was an early rush. Brigade members from the Salamanga community, in Matutuine, Maputo province, quickly registered 188 voters, but then people stopped coming..

In Vanduzi, Manica, in the early morning there was a crowd at Samora Machel neighbourhood. There was also a high turnout of voters at the  Milione school, in Macossa district.

There was a large queue on 17 March at the Vieira EPC post in Meconta district, Nampula. It was not possible to register all the potential voters and so tickets were distributed for them to come back the following day. Other posts, such as that at the Cabo Lourenço EPC also recorded large crowds.

Niassa province is recording a high turnout of potential voters, at the majority of the registration posts visited by our correspondents, particularly in the non-municipal regions.

