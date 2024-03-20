Mozambique: But Few Registering in the South

But there has been a poor turnout at many registration posts, particularly in the south, even the districts that were not covered by the voter registration for the municipal elections last year. Our correspondents in the non-municipal districts in Maputo and Gaza report an almost total absence of voters. There are posts which only register three voters in three hours. Hence, just one voter appears per hour, and less than 20 voters per day.

The scenario is the same in Gaza zones with municipalities as in the non-municipal districts, such as Limpopo, Chongoene, Massangena, Chigubo, Mapai, Mabalane and others.

In the Maputo districts, the scenario is the same. For example, in the Mabilibili community, brigade number 03, located in the Mabilibili Secondary School, in Matutuine district, had only registered 52 voters by Saturday afternoon.

In Machipanda, in Manica, an area without municipalities, by the second day, not a single voter had registered. The brigade members say this is happening because the population are not informed.