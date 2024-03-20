Mozambique: But Few Registering in the South

20 March 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

But there has been a poor turnout at many registration posts, particularly in the south, even the districts that were not covered by the voter registration for the municipal elections last year. Our correspondents in the non-municipal districts in Maputo and Gaza report an almost total absence of voters. There are posts which only register three voters in three hours. Hence, just one voter appears per hour, and less than 20 voters per day.

The scenario is the same in Gaza zones with municipalities as in the non-municipal districts, such as Limpopo, Chongoene, Massangena, Chigubo, Mapai, Mabalane and others.

In the Maputo districts, the scenario is the same. For example, in the  Mabilibili community, brigade number 03, located in the Mabilibili Secondary School, in Matutuine district, had only registered 52 voters by Saturday afternoon.

In Machipanda, in Manica, an area without municipalities, by the second day, not a single voter had registered. The brigade members say this is happening because the population are not informed.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.