Mozambique: No Electricity And Solar Panels Causing Problems

20 March 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

The brigade at the Correia de Guava Mission, in Marracuene district, Maputo, has been unable to operate since the first day because of the lack of electricity and a non-working printer. By Saturday (16 March) no voters had been registered.

In the 4th Neighbourhood Primary School in Zongoene, Limpopo district, due to the lack of electricity in the school, the registration material stays overnight in the home of the local leader. The brigade members say the camera has problems in taking photographs.

Crowds gathered at registration post number 422, at the Xiboene EPC, in Moamba district, Maputo, where registration stopped due to lack of electricity.

In Vilankulo, Inhambane the registration post at the Caxane Basic School has not been operating since the start of registration, due to no electricity.

In Muanza district, Sofala, the mobiles at the registration posts of Nhansato Linha, Luanda, Sanguzi Muana and Wiriquizi  had broken down and the voters had to go home. According to the typists, the mobiles are not charging.

In Marromeu, Sofala,  many registration posts were paralysed because STAE did not buy CREDELEC (prepaid electricity vouchers) so that the mobiles could work.

