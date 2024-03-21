Rwandan History - the Expansion of Rwanda Under Kigeli II Nyamuheshera

The last installment of this serialized narrative concluded with the demise of Mutara I Semugeshi and his internment in what is now Rutare sector in Gicumbi district.

He was succeeded by his son and heir, Kigeli II Nyamuheshera (1576-1609), who, according to tradition, was renowned as a formidable warrior. His elite militia, known as the "Inkingi-Pillar," faced a significant blow when one of its companies, the "Iziruguru," was decimated during an attack on Bungabungo.

ALSO READ: Rwandan History: A new era begins under Mutara I Semugeshi

This occurred subsequent to the king's conquests of Bukunzi and Busozo, now part of Rusizi district. These conquests were relatively swift, with Rwandan forces crossing the Rusizi river south in Bunyabungo and subjugating Bishugi. The local chiefs were allowed to retain their positions but were required to pay annual tributes and acknowledge Rwanda's suzerainty.

Expanding beyond his grandfather's (Ruganzu II) conquests, Kigeli II Nyamuheshera extended Rwanda's dominion to Gishali and Tongo (Masisi in the Democratic Republic of Congo).

This marked the penetration of forests previously considered the limit of the inhabited world by Rwandan ancestors.

Additionally, Buhunde and Buzi, situated on the northwestern shores of Lake Kivu, were annexed, with their kings acknowledging Rwanda's authority through tributes, albeit begrudgingly.

ALSO READ: Rwanda history: The resurgence of Rwanda under Ruganzu II Ndoli

Traditions recount that Kigeli II Nyamuheshera then turned his attention northward, subjugating regions around Lake Rwicanzige (Lake Edward), with Rwanda's border set at Kabasha Escarpment. The territory beyond, known as Gitara (Kitara), was home to Lyangombe, with Rwandans prohibited from venturing beyond Urutare rwa Kabasha (Kabasha Escarpment).

Further expansions saw Buberuka and its ruler, Mweru, integrated into Rwanda, along with Cyungo, the homeland of the emblematic "Karinga," now part of the Northern Province.

Embarking from Buberuka or Bufumbira, Kigeli II Nyamuheshera launched expeditions against Kigezi in present-day Uganda. These endeavors not only expanded Rwanda's territorial influence but also brought new agricultural specimens, such as beans, into Rwandan cultivation.

A notable exploit during these expeditions involved the capture of a herd of giant goats, reserved exclusively for Kigeli II Nyamuheshera. These goats were carefully tended by a designated official and became a spectacle at royal festivities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: The revival of Rwanda under the leadership of Ruganzu II Ndoli

The last custodian of these goats during Yuhi Musinga's reign was Munyeseli, son of Muhozi, from the former Kayenzi region, now part of Kamonyi district.

Additionally, under Kimenyi III Rwahashya of Gisaka, conflict erupted between Gisaka and Ndorwa, led by Gahaya I Rutindangeli. Both monarchs were minors, with their kingdoms effectively governed by their mothers, Nyiragahaya I of Ndorwa and Nyirakimenyi III Kabonde of Gisaka.

In a decisive battle at Mugizi near Lyamanyoni, Ndorwa invaded and subdued Gisaka, leading to the capture and execution of Nyirakimenyi III.

Seeking refuge, the youthful monarch of Gisaka fled to Rwanda, where he found support from Kigeli II Nyamuheshera.

Together, they waged a successful campaign against Ndorwa, restoring Bwanacyambwe to Rwanda. However, instead of outright conquest, Gisaka became a Rwandan protectorate, reflecting Rwandan traditions and divinatory beliefs.

Kigeli II Nyamuheshera's reign, though marked by military successes, was marred by the tragic suicide of Nyirakigeli Ncendeli, who faced societal condemnation for a taboo pregnancy. Her burial at Butangampundu, reserved for sovereigns who died under such circumstances, showed the severity of her transgression.

Upon his demise, Kigeli II Nyamuheshera was initially interred outside his rightful burial place in Gicumbi district due to territorial annexation by Ndorwa. However, his great-grandson Cyilima Rujugira facilitated the transfer of his remains to Rutare, ensuring his final resting place accorded with tradition and heritage.