Rwanda's Uwishema On Leading Charge in Global Health Research

Rwanda's Physician scientist, Olivier Uwishema, is leading the charge in global health research, thanks to a research fellowship established by his non-profit organisation, Oli Health Magazine Organization (OHMO).

The initiative is addressing critical health issues, not only within Rwanda but also on a global scale.

Uwishema established OHMO in 2018, with a mission of engaging young people in professional health education and scientific research worldwide.

The organisation has since gained traction worldwide and grown to more than 20,000 members, including medical students, residents, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, midwifery students, and other healthcare providers.

"We have mentored and trained over 5,000 students in scientific research and helped hundreds of students secure their graduate full scholarships at the best universities in the USA, Canada, UK, and Europe," said Uwishema.

His research journey has also resulted in over 100 scientific publications in world-leading scientific journals such as The Lancet, and has been presented in countries such as the USA, Germany, Hungary, Spain, France, the UK, Canada, and South Korea, among others.

In April 2023, Uwishema was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Medicine and Research list and was honoured by the United Nations as one of the top 10 young individuals globally leading the fight against Covid-19 in June 2020.

He said the recognitions boosted his confidence, expanded his visibility, and became a call to maintain excellence and inspire others to make a difference.

Establishing OHMO Global Research Fellowship

In response to the health burdens faced by low-and middle-income countries (LMICs) and disparity in scientific output, in 2018, Uwishema established the OHMO Global Research Fellowship to provide intensive mentorship and training, empowering researchers to effectively address local, national, and global health challenges.

LMICs face major health challenges, including chronic diseases and a lack of hospital resources like oxygen tanks, and the countries bear 80 per cent of global chronic disease deaths, according to WHO.

OHMO Global Research Fellowship aims to enhance research communication by supporting publication in prestigious journals and increasing publications by LMIC researchers.

Uwishema said it also aims to foster a collaborative global network to tackle health challenges and to empower young professionals in healthcare globally, prioritising diversity and inclusivity.

Their impact is measured through metrics like country representation and success stories.

Uwishema reports that from 2018 to 2024, the fellowship reached across more than 100 countries, impacting the lives of over 200,000 young individuals. Approximately $75,000 in grants were awarded, leading to the publication of over 200 articles in prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journals like The Lancet.

He highlighted key strategies for sustaining and enhancing the OHMO Global Research Fellowship, including securing diverse funding sources, investing in capacity-building and mentorship programmes to nurture future researchers, expanding outreach to underserved regions to maximise impact, fostering collaboration among researchers to drive innovation as well as disseminating research findings effectively.

Challenges and future plans

Uwishema highlighted the complex challenges facing global health research, particularly for initiatives like the OHMO Global Research Fellowship.

He pointed out limited funding and resources, inadequate infrastructure and technology, and the need for continuous capacity-building, especially in low-resource settings.

Additionally, language and cultural barriers, ethical considerations, data access issues, and policy and regulatory challenges further complicate research efforts.

"However, we are working to foster partnerships and capacity-building initiatives," said Uwishema. "We also continue to advocate for increased funding and policy support, as well as adopting innovation and technology in our works. These efforts aim to promote sustainable research and achieve lasting impact in global health."

To advance healthcare research and innovation in underserved communities, Uwishema stressed the importance of investing in research infrastructure, promoting collaborative initiatives, and providing capacity-building for professionals.

Supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, enhancing regulatory frameworks, and integrating traditional and modern medicine are also important factors, he added.

"Community engagement is also crucial as it fosters trust and enables active participation in research efforts," said Uwishema. "Overall, the main goal is to improve access to quality healthcare, leverage diverse expertise, and ensure ethical conduct and cultural sensitivity throughout the research process."

Advising young individuals keen on engaging in global health initiatives, Uwishema emphasised the importance of introspection to pinpoint their passions, continuous education to remain informed, and acquiring practical experience through internships or volunteer opportunities.

He emphasised the importance of building a professional network, staying informed through literature and discussions, and remaining committed and resilient amidst the challenges of the dynamic field of global health.

Beneficiaries speak out

Claver Byiringiro, a local medical student, is one of the beneficiaries of the OHMO Global Research Fellowship.

He highlighted his involvement in the OHMO research team of 2023, which allowed him to gain knowledge and insights into research methodologies and paper writing.

"I've had opportunities to participate in different research activities that have helped me to gain some knowledge and insights on how to do research," he said, adding that he co-authored a published paper through the fellowship, considering it a significant milestone in his academic journey.

Byiringiro said it also enabled him to connect with fellow team members and expand his network.

Vimala Thambi, a medical graduate from India, said her experience with the OHMO Global Health Research Fellowship significantly enhanced her applications in global health research.

She noted that the fellowship successfully connected her with a residency programme in the USA, which is vital in the next phase of her journey.

"Apart from that," she added, "It [OHMO Global Health Research Fellowship] helped me strengthen my communication and leadership skills."