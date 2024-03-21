Kenya: Producer Element Takes His Sound to Kenya

24-Year-

old music producer, Element, has already made a big name for himself locally, and is now taking his sound to places starting with the East African region.

On Monday, March 17, the youngster alongside other members of 1:55AM, his management line, left Kigali for Nairobi, in what he described as a move to expand his market to Nairobi, 'the city of music'.

Speaking to The New Times, the 'Jugumila' hit maker, real name Robinson Mugisha, said that his visit to Kenya aims at creating more ties with his counterparts based in the country, as well as promoting his projects and conquering the Kenyan music market.

"Nairobi is a music city and it's always fun and profitable to visit this city full of talent. I look up to meeting many talents on this visit, with whom we share the same interest of making music produced on the African continent great," he said.

Element further noted that he will be visiting various radio and television stations in Nairobi to promote his previous projects and reveal his next move in the music industry.

He started the media tour on top radios stations of Nairobi including Capital FM, Kiss FM and many others, where he described his music journey and the making of his two hit songs 'Fou De Toi' and 'Kashe.'

The music producer is not the first among his label mates to eye the Kenyan market as Bruce Melodie also visited the country in January for a media tour and producing some of the songs to appear on his debut album.

The youngster joined the music industry in 2020, after signing with Country Records and later joined 1:55AM in 2023.

After signing with a new label, Element also released his second single 'Fou De Toi', one of the biggest hits produced last year.

He is also behind hit songs like 'Bana', 'Jugumila' and 'Munda', which are currently the most trending Rwandan songs on all major streaming platforms.