South Africa: MK Doesn't Belong to ANC, Says Zuma, Vows to Win Polls and 'Remove the Evil Ones' From Government

20 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

Addressing supporters of the MK party following arguments in the Electoral Court about the party's registration, Jacob Zuma said its name did not belong to the ANC and that the party would win the 29 May elections.

Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party supporters waited all day in the scorching sun in Bloemfontein on Tuesday to hear from former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma was at the Electoral Court sitting at the Supreme Court of Appeal, flanked by party founder Jabulani Khumalo and former minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and weekend special finance minister, Des van Rooyen.

Judges heard arguments about the party's registration and whether it and the Electoral Commission of South Africa had flouted processes in recognising it.

Judgment was reserved.

Zuma then arrived at the area where the party's supporters were singing, dancing and waving posters with his face on them. There was excitement as he stepped out of his car and made his way to a small stage which had been set up under a gazebo.

The former president was adamant that the party would win a two-thirds majority in the 29 May elections, replacing the ANC as the governing party.

"We are the legacy of our great-grandparents. When we take over the government we will bring it back to us and remove the evil ones from it. We will not give them anything. Do you understand? We will speak real politics after we've...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

