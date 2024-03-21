South Africa: SAA-Takatso Deal Should Be Probed By Special Investigating Unit, MPs Say, but Gordhan Disagrees

analysis

'We would be failing in our duties as MPs if we did not ask Minister Gordhan to explain how SAA will sustain itself after 18 months.'

The SAA-Takatso deal has been grounded by mutual agreement between government and the consortium, but MPs have decided that there are questions that still need answering. They recommend that the transaction be referred to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Wednesday's decision, unanimous, by all accounts, would now be communicated to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the public enterprises committee agreed.

However, any letter the Speaker may write to the president on the back of this decision simply does not have the same status as a recommendation adopted by the House that then becomes part of the record of Parliament.

Letters are merely correspondence that may or not be made public. The additional twist is that the SIU only works off presidential proclamations, and there's no guarantee Parliament can persuade President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It remains unclear if the public enterprises committee intends to take its recommendation to the House. If it does, then it is up against time as the House rises for elections on 28 March.

Anything not finalised when the national legislature rises, lapses in terms of parliamentary rules.

Wednesday's decision by lawmakers comes against the backdrop of persistent sparring between Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan - he wanted...