South Africa: We Have a Magnificent Constitution, but the Struggle for Universal Human Rights Continues

When our leaders take the stage on Human Rights Day, one wishes that they would be honourable and honest enough to acknowledge that while strides have been made, the harsh reality remains: Many of our fellow citizens still grapple with having their fundamental rights denied.

As South Africa commemorates Human Rights Day on 21 March 2024, we will remember the events of 21 March 1960, when 69 peaceful protesters in Sharpeville were killed by the police force of the repressive apartheid regime.

This day holds profound significance in the history of the Rainbow Nation, marking the struggles and triumphs in the quest for equality, justice and dignity. One cannot help but recall the stirring anthem of liberation by Miriam Makeba, "Lakutshon' Ilanga" (literally translated as When the sun sets), a poignant song that speaks to the pain and struggles of the South African people under apartheid, and the longing for a brighter future.

In my way of remembering the Sharpeville Massacre I took a moment to reflect on tales of freedom by icons such as Makeba, Chinua Achebe and Zakes Mda, and how human rights are immortalised in the South African Constitution. Important to note is that this is the year we are celebrating 30 years of democracy and also holding the national elections on 29 May. It becomes imperative to take stock of our progress with regard to the health of our democracy and the protection and promotion of human rights.

The government...