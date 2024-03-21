Africa: Election of New Chairman of African Union Commission Happens in 2025

19 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The next chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) is to be elected in February 2025, and a candidate should be proposed by the East African Region, when Angola will assume the leadership of the African Union for the first time.

The decision was taken at the last Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Council of the African Union, held on Friday in Addis Ababa, where the Angolan delegation was led by the secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Custódio Vieira Lopes.

According to a press release from the Angolan Permanent Representative to the African Union and to the Economic Commission for the United Union and for Africa, the meeting also decided that the northern region should propose a candidate to the post of vice-president of AUC, which is an executive body of the African Union.

The other regions of Africa namely Central, Southern and Western will have to nominate at least 2 candidates for the 6 commissioner portfolios of the continental organisation, respecting the principle of inter-regional rotation and gender proportionality, the note adds.

Since the transition from the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) to the African Union (AU) in 2002, there have been five elections for members of the commission. The first was for the 2003-2008 term. The current one, elected in 2021, is due to complete its mandate in 2025.

The Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Miguel César Bembe, is also Angola's ambassador to Ethiopia and was part of the Angolan delegation at the 22nd Extraordinary Session of the AU Executive Council.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.