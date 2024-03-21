Kenya: We Have Arrested Some Characters Who Want to Take Advantage of Our Fertiliser Supply Programme - President Ruto

Kakamega — President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the government will make subsidised fertiliser available before the next planting season.

He allayed fears of a crisis in the agricultural sector due to the high demand for subsidised fertiliser ahead of the planting season beginning later this month.

Speaking at Masinde Muliro University during the Kakamega County International Investment Conference, President Ruto said everything was being done to ensure fertiliser is available to farmers ahead of the next planting season.

"I want to assure farmers that the government is working round the clock to make fertiliser available," said President Ruto.

At the same time, the Head of State said those found selling substandard seeds and fertiliser will face criminal charges.

He noted that investigations have been launched with a view to bringing to book those behind the sale of fake seeds and fertiliser.

"Just today, we have arrested some of the characters who want to take advantage of our fertiliser supply programme and we have already many more who have been charged in court," said President Ruto.

He went on:" We must deal with those who sabotage our subsided fertiliser programme," said President Ruto.

Meanwhile, the President pledged to turn around the sugar industry which is saddled with corruption and poor management.

The President assured residents of Western Kenya that proper mechanisms will be put in place to reform the sugar industry.

He cited change of management, more funding to the sugar sector and provision of bonuses to sugar farmers were part of the reforms that are envisaged to boost cane growing.

"It's sad that we continue importing food, including sugar, yet we can produce it locally," President Ruto said.

He said days are numbered for the cartels that have taken the sugarcane industry hostage.

On devolution, he said that level of governance has transformed the lives of millions of Kenyans, especially in the rural areas.

"It is only through a devolved approach that our development policies can leverage on the opportunities available and effectively mitigate the unique challenges in a manner that promotes local prosperity and enhances national development," he said.

President Ruto explained that the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda focuses on the radical acceleration of national development by mobilising the potential at the bottom of the economic pyramid .

"The millions of rural agricultural sector workers and informal entrepreneurs to take up a bigger share of economic opportunities and contribute a greater share to national growth," the President said.

Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretary-General Wamkele Mene commended Kenya for doing away with visa requirements for Africans visiting the country.

He regretted that Africa is importing food worth billions of dollars, yet this can be produced locally.

"Our continent has enough resources to produce food for local consumption and surplus for export," said Mr Mene.

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman said many leading companies from her country were investing in the many opportunities that Kenya offers.

"Africa is emerging as the largest market globally. This is why our companies are keen to invest here," said Ambassador Whitman.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi asked residents of Western Kenya to diversify agricultural production.

"As Kenya, we have untapped resources which, if exploited, will transform our lives," said Mr Mudavadi.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa said he and other county leaders in the region were ready to work with the National Government for the sake of transformation.

Governor Barasa urged investors to exploit the huge untapped potential that is in Kakamega County.