Angolan President Discusses State of Relations With Emmanuel Macron

20 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço on Wednesday discussed in a phone call the state of bilateral relations with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

According to the President's Press Office, the two heads of state also discussed regional issues.

In 2023, French President Emmanuel Macron paid a two-day visit to Angola to deepen bilateral relations.

France is one of Angola's main economic partners, with a very strong presence in the oil sector, and wants to expand cooperation in various areas.

More than 70 French companies operate in Angola and provide around 10,000 jobs. VIC/DAN/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.