Angolan President Discusses State of Relations With Emmanuel Macron

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço on Wednesday discussed in a phone call the state of bilateral relations with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

According to the President's Press Office, the two heads of state also discussed regional issues.

In 2023, French President Emmanuel Macron paid a two-day visit to Angola to deepen bilateral relations.

France is one of Angola's main economic partners, with a very strong presence in the oil sector, and wants to expand cooperation in various areas.

More than 70 French companies operate in Angola and provide around 10,000 jobs. VIC/DAN/AMP