Ethiopia: Some 1,700 Health Professionals in Tigray Return to Job

Out of the 2,500 health extension workers that were serving the community in the pre-war period, some 1,700 have been returned to duties, the Tigray State Health Bureau disclosed.

Bureau Health Extension and Promotion Team Coordinator Michael Hagos told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that capacity building and refreshment training have been offered to the returned health professionals.

Such training is instrumental to make the health professionals psychologically ready to carry out tasks and to return to their previous work spirit.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the bureau trained experts to resume the health extension programs, and now it is in complete readiness to ensure health service delivery across Tigray, Michael added.

Yet, lack of inputs, limited budget, and other related constraints have hampered effort to transform the activity into the next level. "We are trying to resume the health extension programs across Tigray in the near future, and if the gaps are filled, the service delivery would be greatly improved." Moreover, the task requires close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other relevant stakeholders."

Noting 80 percent of the state health facilities were affected by the war, the bureau head highlighted that experts have been providing services in areas that needed immediate health support including schools, large settlements and others.

Furthermore, identification and treatment of children who are affected by malnutrition is ongoing. The bureau has also been exerting efforts to address malaria, cholera, and other diseases and requires holistic support to enhance its capacity to treat these pandemics in regular healthcare system, he remarked.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 21 MARCH 2024