South Africa: Bill That Calls for Full Review of US Relations With SA Crosses First Hurdle in US Congress

21 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

A bill that would call on the US government to comprehensively review US relations with South Africa crossed its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday when it passed the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on a voice vote.

The "U.S.- South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act" is expected also to pass a more formal roll call vote in the committee on Wednesday and then to move to the full House of Representatives.

The bill would also require the Administration to report to Congress "explicitly stating whether South Africa has engaged in activities that undermine United States national security or foreign policy interests."

Republican John James and Democrat Jared Moscowitz introduced the bill in February. It says that in contrast to its stated non-alignment, the ANC government has been siding with "malign actors", building military and political ties with Russia and China and supporting Hamas, designated by the US as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and a known proxy of Iran.

On Wednesday, James added an amendment which also criticised International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor for urging pro-Palestinian activists to demonstrate outside the Pretoria embassies of the five governments which support Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

She did not name the countries but was understood to be referring to the US, UK, Germany, France and Canada.

James's amendment was adopted by the committee but an amendment proposed by Republican Scott Perry, requiring the Administration...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.