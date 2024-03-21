Kenya: Gachagua Hints At Govt Plans to Write Off Coffee Debts

Murang'a — Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has hinted that the government has plans to write off debts owed by coffee cooperative societies.

Speaking when he was commissioning the Murang'a coffee mill, Gachagua stated that he will spearhead talks with the ministry of cooperatives to scrutinize debts owed by farmers aligned to various cooperative societies.

He noted that within a period of three weeks, the exercise of vetting the debts will be over and farmers should expect good news.

The deputy president expressed his commitment to streamline the coffee sector saying already reforms being implemented have started to bear fruits.

He added that coffee farmers will be able to access subsidized fertilizer at their cooperative society within a period of less than one month.

Gachagua lauded Murang'a farmers cooperative union for establishing the coffee mill saying the facility will assist in processing and selling final product without engaging many players.

The coffee commenced its operations after the government assisted the facility to get a transformer last month.

The plant has the capacity to process 1. 2 tonnes of coffee per hour with management of the union working to increase the processing capacity to more than 5 tonnes per hour.

Cabinet secretary for cooperatives Simon Chelugui praised the installation of the million plant saying farmers from the county will benefit more from their produce.

Chelugui lauded Murang'a farmers for taking advantage of the cherry advance fund saying more than 15, 000 coffee farmers have benefited from the kitty.

