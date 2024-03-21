Ethiopia: Pepfar Announces 111 Mln. USD Support to Ethiopia's Response to HIV/Aids

U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has announced a 111 million USD support to Ethiopia's response to end HIV/AIDS by 2030.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, PEPFAR announced that 111 million USD has been spent to help Ethiopia to end HIV/AIDS by 2030 as per the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the release, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Senior Bureau Official for Global Health Security and Diplomacy for Health Diplomacy Ambassador Dr. John N. Nkengasong announced the approval of the 111 million USD (over 6 billion Birr) Country Operational Plan 2023 (COP23) through the U.S. PEPFAR program to support Ethiopia's continued response to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Minister of Health Mekdes Daba (MD) and U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin J. Massinga have attended the virtual event.

The release added that the COP23 Year 2 plan represents ongoing cooperation between PEPFAR and the Ministry of Health to develop joint programming to support the needs of people living with HIV in Ethiopia.

The approval announced by Ambassador Nkengasong ensures a continuation of this programming, which will ensure Ethiopia is on track to achieve epidemic control by 2030, the statement noted.

The release also stated that the PEPFAR, with the Ministry of Health and various stakeholders, has designed a plan focused on closing gaps in HIV prevention, care, and treatment for key populations and addressing geographic disparities.

The plan will prioritize improving HIV services in conflict-affected areas, enhancing case-finding strategies, and reaching vulnerable populations such as children, adolescents, and gender-based violence survivors, it mentioned.

Over the past 21 years, PEPFAR has invested approximately 3 billion USD to support the HIV/AIDS response in Ethiopia which helped strengthening the health system through workforce development, improved infrastructure to support HIV services, and supported the establishment of referral laboratories and a national health information system to address HIV, it was learned.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 21 MARCH 2024