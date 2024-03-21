South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities Recommends Candidates for CGE Positions

20 March 2024
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

Parliament, Wednesday, 20 March 2024 - The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities met yesterday (19 March) and today to deliberate and select candidates from those interviewed to fill six vacancies at the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

Having conducted interviews and considering all the relevant documentation, including verifying candidate's qualifications (done by Parliament's Human Resources division) and candidates' security screening (done by the State Security Agency), the committee agreed on the suitable candidates it would recommend to the President for his consideration.

The committee agreed to recommend candidates for part- and full-time positions left vacant by CGE commissioners whose terms of office expire between the end of March and July 2024.

In fulfilling their constitutional mandate, the committee nominated and recommended the following candidates for appointment:

Ms Seeham Samaai

Full time

Ms Mulalo Grace Nemathaheni

Full time

Mr Mfundo Nomvungu

Full time

Ms Yanga Malotana

Full time

HRH Princess Royale Eurika Mogane

Part time

Mr Kamohelo Rodney Teele

Full time

Dr Marion Lynn Stevens

Full time

Dr Charnell Ruby Naidu

Part time

The recruitment process was guided by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and the CGE Act. The process the committee followed was also in line with the Employment Equity Act and Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

Committee chairperson Ms Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba said the recommended candidates are representative of race, gender and age groups, provincial distribution and disability.

The report will be debated in the National Assembly before 28 March 2024. Upon the National Assembly's adoption of the names of the recommended candidates, a report will be sent to the President for his consideration.

