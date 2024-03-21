Kenya: Teacher Gunned Down By Dacoits Sparks Outrage and Calls for Justice in Kandhkot-Kashmore District

Sukkur, Sindh — In a tragic incident near Tangwani town, Kandhkot-Kashmore district, primary schoolteacher Allah Rakhiyo Nandwani fell victim to dacoits' gunfire while commuting to his school on Monday.

(allAfrica editor's note: Dacoit is the anglicized version of the Hindi word डाकू (daaku), which refers to armed robbers)

Nandwani, a resident of Khando Khan Nandwani, was a dedicated educator at a cluster primary school in Nasrullah Khan Bijarani village, an area known to be fraught with danger.

Despite the risks, Nandwani garnered widespread recognition and respect for his unwavering commitment to educating children in what was considered a 'no-go' zone. His courageous efforts were highlighted in viral social media videos, where he could be seen escorting his young students to school while carrying a double-barreled gun for protection. These videos not only showcased his bravery but also drew attention to the failure of local authorities in ensuring the safety of residents, particularly teachers.

The manner in which Nandwani was targeted and fatally shot in the chest by the dacoits underscores their ruthless tactics to maintain control and instill fear among those who dare to challenge their authority. The assailants fled the scene with Nandwani's motorcycle, leaving behind a grieving community and raising questions about the effectiveness of law enforcement in the area.

Upon receiving news of the teacher's murder, the police swiftly responded, transporting his body to Karampur Taluka Hospital for post-mortem procedures. However, the incident sparked widespread outrage on social media, with users condemning the district police's perceived negligence and demanding accountability from local authorities.

The bereaved family, along with a multitude of supporters, took to the streets to protest against the lack of security measures and the brazen acts of violence perpetrated by criminals in the region. Nandwani's brothers, Mithal Nandwani and Moula Bakhsh Nandwani, led the demonstration, calling for justice for their slain brother and urging authorities to take concrete steps to protect civilians from such heinous crimes.

Following assurances from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tangwani regarding the apprehension of the perpetrators, the protest was peacefully disbanded. However, the sense of loss and injustice lingers within the community, as Nandwani's untimely demise leaves behind a void that cannot be easily filled.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Conflict Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the family mourns the loss of their beloved teacher, Nandwani's legacy lives on through the countless lives he touched and inspired. His dedication to education and unwavering courage in the face of adversity serve as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. However, his tragic death serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by educators and ordinary citizens in areas plagued by lawlessness and criminal activity. Moving forward, it is imperative for authorities to take decisive action to ensure the safety and security of all individuals, particularly those who selflessly dedicate their lives to the betterment of society through education.

About The Author

BERNARD MOMANYI

Bernard is the News Editor at Capital FM. He commands over a decade of experience in news gathering having worked in both print and electronic media. He holds a bachelor's degree in Information Sciences (Moi University) and Master of Arts in Communication Studies-Development Communication (University of Nairobi).

See author's posts