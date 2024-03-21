Somalia: Two Dead, 3 Hurt in IED Explosion At AU Base in Southern Somalia

20 March 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Qoryoley, Somalia — Two Somali soldiers have been killed and several others wounded in an explosion at an AU military base in the Lower Shabelle region, south of Somalia.

Multiple sources said a landmine was planted at the gate of the ATMIS forward operating base in Qoryoley district last night, killing two soldiers and injuring senior security officers.

Qoryoley lies about 120 kilometers northwest of Mogadishu.

The wounded include the district police commissioner Abdi Waal and Abdikarin Adow, a former intelligence chief and a soldier, some are reported to be in critical condition.

The security of the AU camp has been beefed up following the blast and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack which comes amid Ramadan observed across Somalia.

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Somali government forces control the town since 2014 after liberating it from Al-Shabaab during an offensive in the region.

