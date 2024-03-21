Zimbabwe: ZMF President Rushwaya Out On U.S.$500 Bail, Police Still Hunting for Accomplices

Zimbabwe Miners Federation president, Henrietta Rushwaya has been freed on US$500 bail following her arrest on allegations of defrauding Indian investors of more than US$1 million in a botched mining deal.

Harare magistrate, Stanford Mambanje said there were no compelling reasons to deny Rushwaya bail before remanding her to April 10 for her routine remand.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had opposed bail, submitting that the police were still hunting down her two alleged accomplices.

Tinaye Matake, the investigating officer said there was a high likelihood of absconding given this position.

However, the court said there was no evidence to support this claim.

According to the state, on 2 April 2021 complainant Dr Ashok Jain who is Chairman of NV Group of Companies located in New Delhi, India was introduced by Asif Adil to Rushwaya.

She reportedly indicated to him that she could assist Jain in getting business opportunities in Zimbabwe majoring in the distribution of liquor, establishing a distillery and setting up an ethanol plant.

Rushwaya allegedly contacted Jain using an Econet mobile number and demanded US$35 000 for her to initiate the setting up of businesses in Zimbabwe.

Then on 4 October 2021, Jain met Rushwaya in New Delhi, India where she was paid US$35 000.

"On another day during the same month, Rushwaya invited Dr Jain and his son Varun Jain to Zimbabwe on the pretext of a business meeting.

"During that visit, Rushwaya allegedly informed Dr Jain that she had a gold mine in Mashonaland Central which she could sell to him," said prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rushwaya, it is alleged then took Dr Jain and his son to Umpfurudzi in Mashonaland Central and showed them the alleged mine which she claimed was rich in gold ore and was on 420 hectares.

She offered the mine to Dr Jain for US$350 000 knowing very well that the special grant which was issued to her had expired on 2 May 2021.

State further alleges that on 26 December 2021, Rushwaya demanded payment for the first instalment of US$175 000 for the purchase of the alleged Umpfurudzi gold mine through Rushwaya's representative only known as Richard.

On different dates between 10 January 2022 and May 2022, Rushwaya misrepresented to the complainant that she was preparing for mining to resume and she was paid various amounts of money totalling US$615 000 by the complainant when in fact she was doing no such process.

"On 12 May 2022, she further demanded the second instalment of US$175 000 for the purchase of the alleged Umpfurudzi gold mine and the money was deposited into CBZ Account 26160480020 of which US$3 000 was transferred into Henrietta Rushwaya's CBZ Harare, Zimbabwe account number and the remainder US$172 000 was deposited into Relm Mining Syndicate Pvt. Ltd's account," the court heard.

Rushwaya then allegedly presented a fraudulent geologist's survey report concluding that the Umpfurudzi mine had no gold deposits as much as she had earlier misrepresented.

This, prosecutors allege, was done to lure the complainant to consider being offered a different mine in Shangani.

Through the continued misrepresentation the complainant was defrauded a total of US$1 million in cash.