Zimbabwe: Govt to Remove Unregistered Artisanal Miners Along Mazowe River to Curb Cholera Spread

The government through cabinet has agreed to remove all unregistered artisanal miners along rivers the Mazowe River as part of its efforts to curb cholera spread.

In a raft of measures being taken to avert the further spread of the cholera outbreak, Information Minister Janfan Muswere on Tuesday said that there would be enforcement of the removal of unregistered artisanal miners along Mazowe River.

Muswere gave an update on the national cholera outbreak in the country where 894 new cholera cases have been reported between March 5 to 11.

The minister told the media during a post-cabinet press briefing that "Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that during the period 5 to 11 March 2024, there were 894 new suspected cholera cases reported.

"The implementation of sound response strategies, such as high community awareness, improved case management, theestablishment of oral rehydration points and cholera treatment camps, and the vaccination programme, is continuing in known hotspots.

"On the enforcement of onsite servicing of new residential areas/suburbs before residents take occupation of houses; enforcement of the requirement for small-scale miners operating in mining areas to prioritise the provision of water and sanitation facilities in mine compounds; enforcement of the removal of unregistered artisanal miners along Mazowe River to avert further spread of cholera; the decommissioning of Cholera Treatment Centres in areas where cases have reduced, and the redistribution of equipment to current hotspots; and the prioritisation of the purchase of oral cholera vaccines to provide a second dose for districts that were targeted for the first campaign to ensure protection for 3 years."

To date since the cholera outbreak, 4 287 people have reportedly died with 98 585 cases reported countrywide surpassing the 2008-2009 cholera outbreak cases where an estimated 4000 people lost their lives.

As of February 29, 2024, 569 cholera deaths have been reported in 62 districts across the 10 provinces.

The current epidemic is reportedly the largest and deadliest in the country's history

The removal of unregistered artisanal miners also coincides with the government's recent ban on registering new mining claims until further notice due to what has been termed 'rampant chaos and confusion' in the mining communities.

The Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill is currently in Parliament with no clue on how far it will take to be revised for a sustainable, improved mining environment.