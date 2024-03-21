Rwanda: Cabinet Retreat - Kagame Stresses Courage, Delivery of Rwanda's Key Priorities

As President Paul Kagame closed a two-day retreat of cabinet members and other senior officials on Wednesday, March 20, he urged them to be courageous and focus their attention on the delivery of Rwanda's key priorities and goals.

The retreat was attended by cabinet ministers and other high ranking government officials who included heads of government parastatals.

Throughout the retreat which took place at Intare Arena, participants delved into the delivery challenges, developing a unified understanding of what's working and what needs improvement, according to a statement from Village Urugwiro.

Identifying enablers, barriers, and actionable steps for boosting delivery capacity was also at the heart of discussions.

"Let's try to do what we can, with all our energy, with all our attention, and deliver," said President Kagame. "And then we can put things in place to hold ourselves accountable so that we know where we come from, where we are, where we are going, and keep reminding each other, and I think that's the best way."

"Let's try to do what we can, with all our energy, with all our attention, and deliver. And then we can put things in place to hold ourselves accountable so that we know where have we come from, where are we, where we are going, and keep reminding each other, and I think that's... pic.twitter.com/SYMvEZ8esj-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) March 20, 2024

The retreat was a step towards a more efficient, collaborative, and results-driven government to deliver on Rwandans' expectations, according to the Office of the President.

ALSO READ: Kagame tasks new sworn-in leaders to accelerate development

ALSO READ: Kagame challenges youth to take charge of development agenda

The President emphasized the importance of having the courage to speak up and called on leaders to have the inner fire and motivation to put citizens first and deliver on Rwanda's ambitions.

"Where is the courage to do the right thing? Even I said some of us are very lucky because of the way we started and, maybe, happily continued...This is what I called the ideology. What do you believe in? What politics do you believe in or principles that you can stand up and fight for?" he asked the participants.

During the retreat, an introduction to "Deliverology" provided insights into the art and science of delivering results. Lessons from successful Rwandan government practices were highlighted, sparking conversations on sustaining a strong culture of delivery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Sacrifices made should not go to waste, Kagame tells youth

On the second day of the retreat, the participants discussed planning for delivery, and exploring the essential characteristics of a good delivery plan. They learned about the mechanics of driving delivery through effective routines and reporting.

"I am not expecting nor suggesting that everybody should be like the other, or like me because I was lucky to go through that kind of history," said Kagame.

"Some of us got involved in something that is extreme, but I am not even suggesting that. I am suggesting something that is simple, that is doable, but that needs some level of courage, some level of determination," he told the participants.

As he acknowledged the differences in knowledge, skills and talent, the President reminded the leaders that everyone was able to display courage needed in delivering on their responsibilities.

"I am saying this courage, even at different levels, is available to anyone who decides to have it," he said.

The retreat also focused on creating an irreversible culture of delivery within the government as well as aligning the principles of a high-performing cabinet and strengthening collaboration and trust.

Participants also identified actions to enhance the relationship between various institutions, and underscored the importance of unity, coordination, collaboration, and communication in driving Rwanda's development forward.