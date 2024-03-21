Rwanda: Kigali - Nearly 200 Former Street Vendors Find New Home At Marketplace

Up to 194 former street vendors who were given space to work at the now-demolished Gisozi market have been moved to Duhahirane market in Gisozi sector, Gasabo District, according to the City of Kigali. This action was taken following the demolition of the Gisozi market in 2022 due to "its pollution impact on the neighbouring wetland", as outlined by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA).

"We relocated 194 ex-street vendors to their designated place at the Duhahirane market. The rent was paid for them in these new markets and they were provided with capital loans through the VUP financial services programme," said Martine Urujeni, Vice Mayor of the City of Kigali.

In addressing the challenges faced by former street traders, Urujeni explained that efforts have been made to increase loans for ex-street vendors through the Vision Umurenge Programme (VUP) and provide space for the beneficiaries to work in new markets.

She added that the City of Kigali Council has taken several measures that include penalising traffickers and those involved in illegal trading, enhancing cooperation between government, private entities, and NGOs, as well as implementing regulations to govern small markets.

Challenges persist though, as some street vendors exhibit reluctance to participate in the markets they have been placed in.

Urujeni said the City of Kigali is actively addressing the challenge through continuous campaigns and outreach programmes.

The City Council Regulation enacted on December 2, 2022, aims to prevent illegal trading and regulate the operation of small markets in the city.

Following the regulation, three markets have been set up across Gasabo, Kicukiro, and Nyarugenge districts, providing 4,199 slots for former street vendors, according to the City of Kigali.

Urujeni added that as they move forward, the city seeks to empower former street vendors to integrate into development programmes, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for each one of them.