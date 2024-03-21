South Africa: 'It's Just Rumours' - Bafana Bafana Boss Hugo Broos Defers Exit Speculation

19 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Ahead of Bafana Bafana's first couple of fixtures since the Africa Cup of Nations, their head coach, Hugo Broos, said he was still committed to South Africa.

Bafana Bafana are set to compete in their first matches since a memorable Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) display where they reached the semifinal phase of the continental showpiece for the first time in almost three decades.

They face Andorra and Algeria in the latest Fifa showpiece. In the build-up to the matches, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos cooled talk of his departure from South Africa.

The 71-year-old Belgian has been linked with numerous other jobs since leading South Africa to just their fourth Afcon medal. Bafana Bafana secured bronze at the Ivory Coast-hosted Afcon (held in January/February), adding to the gold, silver and bronze medals they won between 1996 and 2000 at the biennial event.

One of the roles that Broos has been linked with is that of technical director at one of the biggest clubs in his homeland -- Club Brugge.

"About Brugge ... I only know that I'm a candidate. There is nothing more and nothing less than that. I know that in the Belgian media they spoke about it. But there is nothing for the moment. Nothing at all," Broos said at a media conference.

"I said after Afcon that if you have such performances with...

