Sudan Civil Democratic Forces - 'Leaked Document Slanderously Attributed to Hamdok, Spa'

Addis Ababa — A 'leaked' document purporting to be a proposal to resolve the war in Sudan, has been falsely attributed to former Sudan Prime Minister and chair of the Civil Democratic Forces (Tagaddum, meaning progress in Arabic) Abdallah Hamdok, and the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) according to the spokesperson for Tagaddum, Alaaeldin Nugud.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga correspondent Ashraf Abdulaziz in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, Nugud says the leaked document on resolving the war crisis in Sudan, which was touted as a proposal by Hamdok and the Sudanese Professionals Association, "was falsely attributed to Hamdok and the assembly and bears many contradictions within it".

Nugud accuses "the elements of the former regime and the Islamic Movement" of being behind the "fabrication" of this document and its purpose "in order to block the way for the efforts made by Taggadum to stop the war.

"The leaked document carries its rejection within it, and it is built on three points, the basic principles of the solution, humanitarian aid, and the political process," he said, adding that I think this document is very similar to the Manama document, and has many of what is mentioned in the Manama document.

He added that on the side of security issues, the leaked document talks about the selection of two members of the army and the rapid support, one of whom is an army commander, two deputies, a chief of staff and a chief of staff from the rapid support, air, sea and land according to specialization and efficiency, and then talks about immunity for the army commander and the commander of the rapid support, so who has the right to give them immunity? Local and international fact-finding committees to uncover the perpetrators of violations and hold them accountable were also clearly omitted, as impunity is one of the pillars on which transitional justice is based.

Nugud said: "The contradictions appear clearly in the arrangement of the transitional period, especially the executive branch... The document lacks realism and carries many contradictions, and I think that it was developed in this disorderly way and falsely attributed to the SPA and Abdullah Hamdok for a specific purpose, which is to question the civil forces... such documents come out in an attempt to undermine its efforts."