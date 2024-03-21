Zimbabwe: University of Zimbabwe Lecturers' U.S.$2 Per Hour Pay Shocker

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) part-time lecturers are getting a measly US$2.50 stipend for every hour spent teaching at the country's premier tertiary institution.

In a widely-circulated internal memorandum from the deputy registrar responsible for Human Capital Management, only identified as T. S Makamure, dated March 13, 2024, the remuneration of adjunct lecturers was now blended, comprising of both United States (US) dollars and 'worthless' local currency.

"Please be advised that the Vice Chancellor approved a blended remuneration of adjunct lecturers with effect from 9 March 2024. Adjust lecturers (formerly part-time lecturers) will now be paid their salary in both local currency and US dollars on a 50/50 basis.

"The US dollar component will be calculated at two dollars and fifty cents ($2.50) per hour while the Zimbabwean dollar component remains the same."

The circular states that half the salary claims will be paid in the ever-depreciating local currency and the other half in US$ up to a maximum of 60 hours a month.

In essence, the educators at the tertiary institution, whose salary has been hugely eroded, will now be paid a maximum permissible US$150 monthly in addition to the local currency portion.

According to UZ sources, the local currency component is hardly enough to buy US$100 at the parallel market where the greenback is readily available. This means adjunct lecturers, some of them Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) holders, earn less than US$250 per month.

"Claim forms for adjunct lecturers must henceforth be denominated in both currencies as explained above," further reads the memo.

Award-winning journalist and filmmaker, Hopewell Chin'ono described the new pay structure at UZ as "shameless."

"When we say Zimbabwe collapsed a long time ago, this is what we mean. A lecturer teaching law students at Zimbabwe's top university is earning US$2.50 or R47 an hour!

"This is happening in 2024, and for the avoidance of doubt, the evidence is attached below in writing. Shameless," Chino'ono posted on X.