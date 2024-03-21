Zimbabwe: Kamanzira Scoops Bronze for Zim in Women 100m Hurdles As Lock Makes It to Men's Tennis Final

Zimbabwe's Ashley Kamanzira on Wednesday evening scooped a bronze medal after finishing third in the women 100m hurdles final at the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Kamanzira finished the race with a personal best of 13:59, setting a new national record.

The Zimbabwean sprinter made it to the podium together with Mozambique's Sidoane Fiadanatsoaso who clinched silver and Nigerian star Tobi Amusan who won gold at the multi-sport event for the third consecutive time.

Her medal was the first for Zimbabwe in athletics, overall it became the sixth for team Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is now guaranteed another medal in tennis following Benjamin Lock's 2-1 win against Tunisia's Mohamed Aziz in the men's semi-finals.

Lock won the first set by 6-3, the same margin that Aziz overpowered him by in the second set before the Zimbabwean star sealed victory in the final set with a 7-5 win.

The winner of the men's tennis final will automatically qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics scheduled for June in France.