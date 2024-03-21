Rwanda: Low Uptake of Dental Check-Ups Raises Concerns Among Dentists

Dentists are increasingly concerned about the low rate of dental check-ups across the country, raising alarms about potential oral health risks among the population.

Regular dental check-ups play a crucial role in identifying and addressing dental issues promptly, thereby maintaining oral health and preventing oral diseases.

A recent study conducted by the Rwanda Biomedical Centre revealed that only 11.5% of the population sought dental consultation within a 12-month period, while 57% of Rwandans have never received any form of dental care. Yet, maintaining good oral hygiene could prevent over 80% of oral diseases.

The study further highlighted that 92.8% of individuals visited a dentist solely due to experiencing pain or discomfort, indicating a prevalent pattern of reactive rather than proactive oral healthcare.

In response to these findings, Jean Claude Uwihoreye, President of the Rwanda Dental Student Association, emphasized the urgent need for healthcare professionals to prioritize educating patients about the importance of oral health.

He stressed that neglecting oral hygiene could have severe consequences for overall health, stressing the interconnectedness between oral and physical well-being.

\"Despite the significant impact of oral health on overall wellness, public awareness remains low. Many individuals fail to recognize the critical role of oral hygiene in maintaining overall health, resulting in inadequate dental care practices,\" he said.

To address this issue, initiatives like \"happy mouth, happy body\" aim to raise awareness about the vital link between oral health and overall well-being, inspiring individuals to prioritize their oral hygiene for improved health outcomes.

Collaborating with various NGOs and partners, including Total Booming Life, the Rwanda Dental Surgeons Organization, and the Rwanda Dental Students Association, an outreach program was organized in the Gikomero sector.

The outreach program featured dental health education sessions and awareness programs, educating residents on proper dental hygiene practices. Additionally, oral disease screenings were conducted, with some residents referred to the district hospital for further evaluation. Participants also received complimentary oral hygiene kits to support their dental care routines.

Melanie Mukarukundo, a resident of the area highlighted the impact of such initiatives saying she had previously suffered from dental issues due to poor hygiene practices and expressed gratitude for the outreach program, committing to adopt healthier dental care habits.

\"I used to visit the hospital whenever my teeth hurt, resulting in multiple tooth extractions due to my lack of awareness. Now, armed with knowledge from the outreach program, I pledge to improve my dental hygiene by brushing my teeth thrice daily,\" she said.