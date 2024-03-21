Somalia: Somali Military Plans Counterattack After Losing Ground to Al-Shabaab

Harardhere, Somalia — A military official in central Somalia announced they are planning to launch a counter-offensive days after losing several areas to the Al-Shabaab.

Ali Ahmed, the commander of the 3rd division of the Gorgor brigade, an elite unit trained by Turkey warned residents in the Al-Shabaab-held areas against staying in their houses.

He made the warning to avoid collateral damage as the impending assault could involve air bombardments by SNA's foreign allies, including the American military, per sources.

Last week, SNA made a shocking withdrawal from key areas in the southern Mudug region under Galmudug state, including Aad, Amara, and Shabellow, which have since fallen under Al-Shabaab control.

The retreat of government forces from the hard-gained strategic locations in the Mudug region raises concerns about the resurgence of Al-Shabaab and the stability of the area.

The Somali government's offensive against al-Shabaab, initiated in August 2022, aimed at reclaiming control from the militants, particularly in central regions such as Hirshabelle and Galmudug.

Initially, the operation saw significant territorial gains, supported by clan militias and international partners. However, the momentum has waned due to logistical challenges, the difficulty of holding captured territories, and al-Shabaab's persistent resilience.