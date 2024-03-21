Uganda: Government Launches Five-Year Collaborative Plan to Address Disaster Situations

In a joint effort, the Office of the Prime Minister and Compassion International have initiated a comprehensive five-year collaborative plan to tackle the various disaster situations worsened by climate change.

This strategic initiative aims to implement proactive measures, response strategies, and effective management approaches specifically tailored to the unique challenges faced in Uganda.

Key areas of focus include mitigating the impacts of frequent occurrences such as landslides, flooding, famine, and other emergencies.

The announcement was made during the conclusion of a training workshop attended by over 100 individuals closely associated with Compassion International's network of churches, with a specific focus on disaster management.

Preceding this workshop, a three-day all-staff training session was conducted at the Rivonia Suites Hotel in Mbuya to enhance the disaster preparedness and response capabilities of Compassion Uganda staff.

Speaking to the Nile Post, Rose Nakabugo, the assistant commissioner in charge of disaster management at the Office of the Prime Minister, emphasized the increasing severity, intensity, and frequency of disasters.

She noted the shift from experiencing droughts every five years to facing them annually, as well as the rise in flooding occurrences.

Nakabugo emphasised the collective responsibility to address these challenges and stressed the need for collaborative efforts to avert future crises.

"We must work together to mitigate the challenges we are bound to face. As human beings, we need to ensure our survival despite the current circumstances. We should strive for preparedness, and resilience, and avoid selfish actions. We must also consider the well-being of future generations and the kind of Uganda we want to leave for them," Nakabugo urged.

She highlighted the importance of establishing a strong partnership between the Office of the Prime Minister and Compassion International at all levels of disaster preparedness.

Nakabugo emphasized the criticality of collaboration with other stakeholders to ensure timely response and effective management of disaster situations.

Additionally, she called on Ugandans to prioritize environmental preservation as a primary preventive measure against disasters.

Emmanuel Ahimbisibwe, the National Coordinator of Compassion International, affirmed his organization's commitment to providing funding and region-specific equipment to respond to disaster situations.

He emphasized the need for training in disaster preparedness, prevention, and response to equip the ministry and organization effectively.

Ahimbisibwe further emphasized the significance of collaborating with the government given the existing threat of disasters.

As Compassion International Uganda's National Director, he stated that strategic alliances and networks are a key focus area for their organization.

He expressed the timeliness and importance of the partnership in advancing their mission of combating poverty in Jesus' name.

He also highlighted their collaboration with different partners, including the Office of the Prime Minister, to collectively mitigate the effects of disasters in the country.