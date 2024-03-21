Sudan: Us Pledges $47 Million to Aid Sudan Humanitarian Crisis

Washington D.C. — Acknowledging Sudan as "the largest humanitarian crisis in the world", the USA has pledged more than $47 million toward the emergency response in Sudan and "host communities" in neighbouring countries, including Chad and South Sudan.

The announcement by the US Dept of State last night follows a meeting between the US Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes, and Chadian Prime Minister, Succès Masra. More than $47 million in humanitarian assistance is to be provided for the emergency response in Sudan and neighbouring countries, including Chad and South Sudan, who together host more than a million Sudanese refugees.

"Sudan is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with more than eight million people newly displaced since the conflict began last April, and nearly 25 million people - half of Sudan's population - needing aid, according to the United Nations. This includes more than one million Sudanese refugees who have fled to neighbouring countries, including Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic," the statement explains.

The US Dept of State says that this humanitarian assistance is to provide "critical life-saving assistance including food, water and sanitation facilities, shelter, medical services including mental health support, and protection to Sudanese fleeing the conflict".

'Preventing a famine and long-term catastrophe will require both a ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access...'

The latest pledge brings total US humanitarian assistance for people in Sudan and neighbouring countries to more than $968 million since 2023. "The United States will continue to work with international and local partners to provide life-saving support to the millions of people affected by the devastating conflict in Sudan."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan U.S., Canada and Africa Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In conclusion, the USA urges the parties to the Sudan conflict to allow unhindered humanitarian access including both cross-line and cross-border, engage in direct talks, agree to a ceasefire, and end hostilities immediately. "Preventing a famine and long-term catastrophe will require both a ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access."

Special Envoy

In February, the US announced the appointment of Tom Perriello as Special Envoy for Sudan, briefed to "coordinate the US policy on Sudan and advance our efforts to end the hostilities, secure unhindered humanitarian access, and support the Sudanese people as they seek to fulfil their aspirations for freedom, peace, and justice". The appointment was welcomed by Sudanese leaders and commentators.

Over the past weeks following his appointment, Perriello has toured Africa and the Middle East, to Kamapala in Uganda, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, Nairobi in Kenya, and Cairo in Egypt. He met with a broad range of Sudanese civilians, including civil society, resistance committees, emergency response room members, women, youth, and other Sudanese grassroots organisations and parties, "to hear their perspectives on how to bolster their efforts to respond to urgent needs, demand an end to the conflict, and prepare for a democratic transition in Sudan".