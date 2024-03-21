Zimbabwe: Mark Ngwazi Set for Double Celebration

Rising sungura chanter, Mark Ngwazi is set to celebrate his birthday in Mhangura the same day as the country marks 44 years of Independence.

The talented musician was born on April 18 in 1988.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Mark Ngwazi said he was ecstatic to celebrate the country's independence on the same day as his birthday because as an artiste he is enjoying the benefits of the liberation war.

"Today we are working freely and have a black Government that is supportive to us, which is concerned about the black empowerment," he said.

"The Nyaradzo Yababa" hit-maker owns a farm in Mhangura, some few kilometres just after Lions Den where he has planted 20-hectares of tobacco.

Ngwazi said that he owns that portion of land because this country is independent and free from the whites who used to deny blacks farmers their land.

"When we celebrate our country's independence, we should take this seriously because we are enjoying fruits of the liberation war struggle.

"Today black people are farm owners which was very rare during the days of the time of Rhodesia," he said.

The multi-talented musician said that prior to independence, black people were not able to enjoy local music because of restrictions imposed by the white oppressors.

"Today we have to enjoy our own music without being disturbed by anyone, we are independent today.

"Unlike long ago our ancestors were barred from enjoying our local content by the white government, April 18 will remain sacred in our arts industry," he said.

Ngwazi chose to snub his grassroots in Njanja, Hwedza, where he was born and prefers to celebrate his birthday in Mhangura because that is where he owns land.

He wants to celebrate with his farm workers and thank them for their hard work during this past season.

"I was born and bred in Hwedza, but I choose Mhangura because I have a farm there.

"This time around I want to dine with my farm workers, they played a pivotal role during the whole season, without them it was impossible to plant 20 hectares of tobacco," he said.

The Harare-based musician is in the studio to record his seventh album that is due to be released in July, just after the sungura doyen Alick Macheso drops his own in June.

Ngwazi is set to sample some of his new hits on his birthday, so those who are going to attend the event will have a chance to experience his new project.

"Right now we are making a new album, it is set to be released in July just after my elder, Alick Macheso released his own.

"My farm workers will have a chance to sample some of new songs on the upcoming album, I promise you that this year is a lit one," said Ngwazi.

The 35-year old singer dismissed the allegations about his rivalry with Macheso and also with his younger brother, Tindo.

Mark Ngwazi said his relationship with Macheso is healthy and on several occasions he goes to him to seek advice and glean some notes from the veteran singer.

"I'm not a rival to Mdhara Macheso as many people think, he is my role model since first day in the arts industry.

"As with Tindo I don't have any problem with him. He is my brother we are in the good books, he played a role on my upcoming album," he said.