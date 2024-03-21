Zimbabwe: Western Cape Accident - 13 Bodies Now in Zim

Thupeyo Muleya — The bodies of 13 Zimbabweans who died in a bus accident in Western Cape, South Africa, have arrived back home by road via the Beitbridge border post for burial in the country.

Zimbabwe's Consul General to Johannesburg, Ms Esther Mudambo, said all the 13 bodies left Worcester on Sunday evening.

She clarified that after all checks, it was established that a total of 13 people perished in the crash, an adjustment from the 15 reported earlier last week.

"All the 13 bodies left Worcester on Sunday early evening and it was finally established that only 13 were victims of the disaster," said the Counsul-General.

The cortèges arrived at Beitbridge at around 1am yesterday in a convoy of three hearses from the Good Hope Funeral Parlour based in Johannesburg.

They were cleared for passage in less than an hour as the Government had already made plans for a smooth passage.

Among those whose bodies were repatriated were: Tatenda Batsatsa of Chitungwiza, Sakina Phiri of Sanyati, Albetina Makaza of Mhondoro, Nyaradzo Maringa of Gokwe South, Plot Muchemwa of Bikita, Lisa Mutero of Masvingo, Emanueal Matsidikwa and Stewart Simarungu both of Gokwe North, Keila Munyangamira and Abgail Munyangamira of Mutoko, Kiara Hadzivakwi of Gokwe South, Jealous Mariko of Mazowe and Roy Nherera of Marondera.

In addition, through engagements by the Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation (ZPTO), the bus operator, Simlex Logistics (Private) Limited, released US$15 000 to help in the repatriation of the bodies.

Tragedy struck when the Simlex bus company coach collided with a commercial truck that was going in the opposite direction, some 140km before Cape Town along the Hex River Pass.