Tunisia: 'E-Houwiya' Application Available On Google Playstore (Ministry of Technology)

Tunis — The "E-Houwiya" application, which offers a secure and simple way of obtaining a digital identity on a mobile phone, is now available on Google Playstore, the Ministry of Communication Technologies announced.

This digital solution, which can be downloaded from https://shorturl.at/kFPT6, is intended for all Tunisians living in Tunisia and overseas, aged 18 or over and holders of a national identity card, the ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

The mobile digital identity reliably identifies the person requesting online services, easily authenticates the electronic signature of documents, helps with administrative procedures and allows official documents to be retrieved online easily, 24 hours a day, the ministry pointed out.

This identity is associated with the citizen's unique identifier, and is based on either the telephone handset or the telephone number used to receive the verification codes.

The verification codes are required for each online access and e-signature operation.