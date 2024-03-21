Tanzania: Experts Meet in Mbeya As Tanzania Prepares to Execute Geothermal Project Next Month

Experts from approximately 70 countries are convening in Tanzania to discuss potential best practices for alternative geothermal power generation, as the country prepares to execute the Ngozi Geothermal Project in Rungwe District, Mbeya next month.

The three-day meeting, which commenced on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, has brought together geothermal experts from various countries to focus on skills and share experiences regarding the sub-sector, according to Engineer Mathew Mwangomba, the Director-General of the Tanzania Geothermal Development Company (TGDC).

Describing the project, the TGDC boss stated that they expect to generate a total of 70 megawatts, beginning with 30 megawatts in the first phase. Following the meeting, he added, participants will visit the project site to assess available resources.

"As the world experiences the impacts of climate change, we are committed to supporting research efforts to increase environmentally friendly sources of energy," he said.

Attending the event on behalf of the Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr. Mbarak Batenga, the Chunya District Commissioner, emphasized that the gathering is an opportunity for local experts to enhance their understanding of the sub-sector.

"I urge Mbeya residents to seize the available investment opportunities once the project commences," he insisted."