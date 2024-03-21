South Africa: Women's Olympic Football Tournament Draw Unveiled in Paris

20 March 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Coach Desiree Ellis' charges face rivals Nigeria in a highly anticipated Fourth Round CAF Women's Olympic qualifier next month and the winner of this match will compete in Group C at the Paris Games. The tough group includes Spain, Japan and Brazil.

The Sasol-sponsored side face the Super Falcons of Nigeria on 4 April in Niger before welcoming their traditional rivals at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 9 April 2024.

It is a match that has fans in both countries rubbing their hands together in anticipation as it will resume a rivalry that goes back several years. Ellis announced a preliminary 30-member squad a few days ago and the team will go into camp on 25 March 2024 in preparation for the showdown against their long-time rivals.

The final 23-player squad for the Olympic qualifier will be finalised when Ellis names the team in the coming days.

