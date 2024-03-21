Rwanda: Gisenyi's Rising Star Sid Wurld Talks Musical Dreams, Latest Album

In the world of music, finding your niche and connecting with listeners can be tough. But for Sid Wurld, a rising Rwandan artist now living in Montreal, Canada, it's a challenge he's ready to tackle head-on.

This marks the debut of his first album, titled "2 Soon," which comprises seven tracks and was released on March 8.

During an interview with The New Times, Sid Wurld, real name Fabrice Rutihunza Alvin, shared insights into his album's inspiration. "This album was inspired by the people back home, those who believed in me and saw potential in my music. Their support motivated me to create something great," he explained.

When discussing the album's themes, he emphasized a message of love, perseverance, and hope, conveyed through melodies that reflect his dedication and hard work.

"Some listeners will find themes of love and romance in the album, while others may resonate with the messages of resilience and overcoming hardship. It's a reflection of everyday life. The positive feedback we've received has encouraged us to create a music video for the lead track, 'Look."'

Regarding his background and current pursuits, he mentioned, "I hail from Rubavu, where I spent my formative years. Now, at the age of 28, I moved to Canada in 2021 to further my education. My involvement in music commenced early on, initially centered around dance. I even led a dance group known as Young Masters, which garnered attention in Gisenyi."

"The shift to music production with my initial collaborator, Yang P Beats, marked a turning point for me. My goal is to introduce my distinctive musical expression to a global audience and hopefully serve as a representative of Rwanda on the international stage," he said.

With "2 Soon," Wurld aims to introduce his distinctive approach to music, blending elements of Rwandan culture with contemporary beats. His dance group, Young Masters Crew, collaborated with popular rappers like Young Grace and Diplomate, an influence that occasionally echoes in his music style.

Sid Wurld's first album, "2 Soon," comprises seven tracks and features producer Wllknown. You can listen to the project on various major music streaming platforms.