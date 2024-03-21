Zimbabwe: Rescue Manager Suspended Over Conflict of Interest

The corporate rescue practitioner for troubled Westwood Industrial (Private) Limited has been suspended due to his past involvement with the company.

Mr Alex Mashingaidze was suspended from running Westwood following a High Court application by Reign Logistics seeking his suspension pending the determination of the main application for his permanent removal from running the company as the rescue practitioner.

The corporate rescue procedure is designed to provide struggling businesses unable to meet debt payments but which are potentially viable with a lifeline to recover from their financial distress and thereby avoid the drastic consequence of liquidation.

The process sees a corporate rescue practitioner appointed to superintend the rescue process of the sinking company. He is required to develop a corporate rescue plan and ensure its successful implementation to rehabilitate the company.

In that capacity he runs the distressed business entity's operations and affairs with the clear mandate to salvage the company from its precarious situation.

In this case, evidence was clear that Mr Mashingaidze was involved in the financial affairs of Westwood and Justice Happias Zhou granted the relief sought against him.

Pending the final determination of an application to have Mr Mashingaidze permanently removed as the corporate rescue manager, he was ordered in this interim judgment to stop exercising his duties as corporate rescue manager for Westwood and not to interfere with the business operations of the company in any way.

To sustain its case, Reign Logistics, which was represented by Mr Frank Nyangani, produced evidence that Mr Mashingaidze was being copied documents pertaining to the financial affairs of Westwood.

"There is, therefore, clear evidence of the first respondent's involvement with the affairs of the company for which he was appointed corporate rescue practitioner," said Justice Zhou. In opposing the application, through his legal counsel Mr Claudio Nhemwa, Mr Mashingaidze submitted that he did not know why the correspondence was being copied to him.

He further submitted that his business partner, Mr Dereck Chikura, who was involved in the financial affairs of Westwood, is in the mining business.

But for the judge that was enough.

"His mere association with the company and or a person who is involved with the company disqualifies him," said Justice Zhou.

"A reasonable and informed third party with the knowledge of the facts established would not accept that the first respondent (Mr Mashingaidze) is not compromised. The facts disclose that he is compromised."

The law authorises the setting aside of the appointment of a corporate rescue practitioner on the grounds that he is not independent of the company or its management.

Mr Blessed Ngwenya argued the matter for Mr Chikura.